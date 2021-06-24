Strong domestic livestock prices and rapid grain exports are expected to propel Australian agriculture to a record $66.3 billion value this year, up 8 per cent on last year’s drought-affected $61 billion.

The figure has been mostly attributed to the rapid export of Australia’s second-biggest winter grains crop on record, which reached 61 million tonnes in 2019-20, and has been bolstered by high grain prices.

Australian Bureau of Agricultural and Resource Economics and Sciences last week revealed high livestock prices and the quick-moving export of Australia’s second-biggest winter crop — particularly barley — would lift the overall value 0.6 per cent on the March estimate of $63 billion.

The figure includes $47 billion in agricultural exports, and a gross value of crop production of $35.5 billion in 2020-21 — with grains, oilseeds and pulses accounting for 50 per cent of the value and horticulture for 34 per cent.

The gross value of wheat production is estimated at a record $9.7 billion, with the total value of crop exports expected to rise by 17 per cent to $25 billion — including $6.23 billion in wheat exports, $2.4 billion in barley, and oilseeds to $1.8 billion.

ABARES also bumped the nation’s wheat production forecast for 2021-22 up 11.2 per cent compared with three months ago, after rain across several areas improved yield prospects.

ABARES acting executive director Jared Greenville said ABARES had revised both the gross value of production and the value of exports by $400 million from the March estimate.

“We have seen an impressive turnaround in wheat, barley and canola shipments,” he said.

“Particularly for barley, this result demonstrates the resilience of supply chains, the benefits of a diversified production base and access to a diverse range of international markets.”

The shine is expected to come off next year with the forecast farm gate value to fall to $65 billion in 2020-21, thanks to the number of farmers choosing to breed livestock rather than slaughter.

Mr Greenville said prospects were positive for the next winter crop — with a record high area planted nationally — but it was unlikely there would be two record years back-to-back.

“The value of exports is forecast to grow to $49.7 billion in 2021-22, driven by higher beef, wool and dairy exports, as well as a sharp recovery in cotton exports,” he said.

“Herd and flock rebuilding is still ongoing but we are expecting more animals to begin flowing into meat processing in 2021-22, which is also likely to ease margin pressure on the red meat processing sector.”

While the Eastern States’ mouse plague is expected to place a $1 billion dent in NSW’s crop production, Mr Greenville said the plague would have a limited impact on the national crop.

“The impact of the mouse plague has been locally devastating, but on a national scale damage has been reasonably limited,” he said.

“The worst impacts have been to stored grain and hay across parts of Queensland and NSW, although high mouse activity has been observed in many parts of the Wheatbelt.

“The worst of the plague is likely to be behind us as cool and wet winter conditions slow breeding rates. There does remain a risk of a resurgence if winter is warmer than expected.”

ABARES’ outlook noted demand for Australia’s agricultural commodities continued to be strong and the market outlook was mostly positive, but noted labour supply continued to be a vulnerability.

Other risks included Australia’s highly variable climate, with the livestock sector in a rebuild phase and record prices paid for animals.