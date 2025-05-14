Australia’s sole Q Fever vaccine provider says the serious bacterial infection vaccine is no longer in short supply, quelling fears the farming industry would not be able to combat rising case numbers across the country.

Concerns arose after Cattle Australia called for an urgent $3 million cash injection to bring a new Q Fever vaccine to market on April 29.

CSL Seqirus — manufacturer of the Q-VAX vaccine in Melbourne — confirmed with the Countryman current supply levels would meet current demand.

The zoonotic disease is transmitted predominantly from goats, sheep and cattle and is caused by the bacterium Coxiella burnetii.

It is released through faeces, urine, milk and birth products from infected animals but can spread through the air and dust.

Most people in Australia are unaware of the disease and its potential consequences, including flu-like symptoms, pneumonia and hepatitis.

Victoria experienced five notified outbreaks between August and December last year, with a total of 77 notified cases — more than double the State’s average annual incident of the past five years.

This year alone, six cases have been reported to WA Health, while 16 cases were reported in 2024 — spiking in the back end of the year.

The yearly average is eight in Western Australia.

A CSL Seqirus spokesperson said “normal supply” for the Q-VAX vaccine resumed in February, following a period of limited supply where stock was managed centrally to ensure access for people at the highest risk of infection.

“Approximately 30 to 40,000 Australians are vaccinated against Q fever annually and this is typically driven by workplace vaccinations, public health campaigns and outbreaks of disease,” they said.

“We have been working closely with local Public Health Units in regions with outbreaks to ensure access to vaccination.

“There is always the potential for small increases in demand due to outbreaks and our annual supply planning takes this into account.”

They said a new “world-class” manufacturing facility near Melbourne Airport is due for completion in 2026 which will manufacture vaccines and antivenoms for Australia and the world.

There are more than 80 clinics offering Q fever vaccinations across the State.