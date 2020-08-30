Avon Valley Toyota plans one-day field day in Northam

The cancellation of the Dowerin GWN7 Machinery Field Days has prompted one Wheatbelt business to think outside the box and create its own showcase event.

Avon Valley Toyota — led by 2019 Telstra WA Business Woman of the Year award winner Leonie Knipe — plans to hold a one-off field day next month.

The AVT Field Days event will be held at the Avon Valley Toyota headquarters in Northam on September 2 and 3.

Ms Knipe, who is the Avon Valley Toyota dealer principal, said the dealership would be transformed into a field day site with stalls by local businesses.

Avon Valley Toyota plans to display the new Toyota Hilux, Fortuner and Yaris Hybrid, and has both Toyota representatives and genuine parts on-site.

Ms Knipe said the business wanted to “give back to the Wheatbelt” and give people the opportunity to support local businesses while browsing the latest Toyota range.

“With the current pandemic and uncertainties we’ve all been facing, my team and I decided to give back to the Wheatbelt and bring some joy back by hosting our own small event,” she said.

“While it won’t be anywhere near the scale of Dowerin, or held on a field, it will feature our new Hilux, Fortuner and Yaris, with plenty of show specials.

“You can also have all of your upcoming gifts like Father’s Day, teachers’ presents, birthday, Christmas or simply something for yourself sorted.”

The Dowerin GWN7 Machinery Field Days was set to be held on August 25 and 26, but was cancelled in April because of COVID-19 concerns.

Ms Knipe said she and her staff were aware of the “massive importance” of the field days to the local community and surrounds.

“So many people enjoy the day out, reconnecting with people and to see the latest innovations,” she said.

Ms Knipe said the COVID-19 crisis had left many car manufacturers facing stock shortages, meaning those in the market needed to move quickly.

“If you’re in the market for a new car or you’re an ABN holder and qualify for the $150,000 Instant Asset Write Off, we encourage you not to delay,” she said.

Local businesses set to run their own stalls include Autopro, Avon 4WD Centre, Gather York, Lot 39, Wheatbelt Coffee Time, and Northam Indoor Plants.

A big focus of the stalls will be on tools, swags and camping accessories.

Ms Knipe was last year recognised as making waves in the traditionally male-dominated area of motor vehicle dealerships, when she was named the 2019 Telstra WA Business Woman of the Year and winner of the Medium and Large Business award.

She operates three dealerships at Northam and Merredin, and holds a vision to establish her business as the leader for female car buyers.

The AVT Field Days will be held from 8.30am to 5pm on September 2 and 3.