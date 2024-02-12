Australian country music legend Lee Kernaghan is returning to Perth to perform his new show Boys From The Bush — The Concert, a celebration of all his big hit anthems about people living and working on the land.

Kernaghan’s one and only 2024 WA concert will be held at the Crown Theatre Perth on April 20 and will include guest artists Tori Darke and Matt Cornell.

Countryman is offering a free double pass entry via a random competition draw.

To enter, email your name, phone number and email address to ads@countryman.com.au.

The competition opens February 15 and closes February 22 at 12pm; see page 16 of this week’s Countryman for terms and conditions.

With a ute-load of hits including four ARIA awards and 38 Golden Guitars to his credit, Kernaghan promised the new show would be his biggest and best yet.

“It will be like an ‘Outback Club’ annual general meeting — it’s going to be be a party, it’ll be a celebration, and everyone’s invited,” he said.

Born on a dairy farm in Victoria, Kernaghan took to country music in the 90s, with his groundbreaking brand of rural rock striking a chord with the younger generation.

Camera Icon Kernaghan’s one and only 2024 WA concert will be held at the Crown Theatre Perth on April 20. Credit: Andrew Hennell / Andrew Hennell

His classic hits including The Outback Club, Boys From The Bush, Hat Town, She’s My Ute and Australian Boy pay homage to the bush.

“My grandfather, Pat Kernaghan, was a sheep and cattle drover on the Riverina — those songs of the bush would never have been written had it not been for those experiences with my Pop,” Kernaghan said.

“The power of music is such an amazing thing; it can lift you up when you’re feeling down or take you back to a special place in time.

“One of the greatest things, though, is how it brings people together.”

Kernaghan said the farming community would be front and centre at Perth.

“I know it’s been tough times. I hope the concert and the music will lift people’s spirits and gives them something memorable to take home,” he said.

His 15 chart-topping albums have delivered 39 No. 1 hit singles and multi-platinum record sales in excess of two million units.

He has been named Hit Maker of the Decade twice, and was the recipient of an Order of Australia Medal – as well as being named 2008 Australian of the Year – for his service to rural, remote and regional communities across the country.