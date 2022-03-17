More than 2000 disgruntled rural West Australians have signed a petition calling on the State Government to launch a new independent inquiry into WA’s regional electricity network.

The petition, which was presented to State Parliament on Thursday, was launched by Opposition MPs in early February as communities in WA’s Mid West sweated through “one of the worst ever summers” for power outages.

WA Nationals Member for Moore Shane Love said the groundswell of support for a review into the regional power grid was representative of the concerns of regional communities.

“Regional communities have sweltered through the hottest summer on record without power,” Mr Love said.

“It’s been infuriating for families, damaging for small businesses, and left those in regional WA feeling like second-class citizens.

“Frequent outages have seen hospitality businesses lose thousands of dollars of stock without compensation, doctors forced to throw out lifesaving COVID vaccines, and vulnerable residents being left without communications or air-conditioning for days.”

The petition to the Legislative Council comes after months of ongoing — and often extended — blackouts in farming communities including Dongara, Perenjori and Northampton.

Mr Love said Northampton, Mullewa and Dongara had copped nearly 100 outages since November 1.

Camera Icon WA Nationals Member for Moore Shane Love MLA, left, with Member for the Agricultural region Martin Aldridge MLC. Credit: The Nationals / MP

“Residents in Northampton may have the worst power reliability in Australia, with 39 separate outages since the beginning of November for a total of over 239 hours without electricity,” he said.

“When Perth residents lost power for a few days around Christmas, the Government instantly increased the extended outage payment and commenced an independent review, yet regional residents have faced far worse without any action being taken.”

Mr Love was referring to the review launched on January 31 into outages across the entire South West Interconnected System from December 24 to 28 last year.

The South West Interconnected System provides power to most of WA’s population — including the Mid West — from Kalbarri in the north, through Perth to Albany and Ravensthorpe, and east to the Kalgoorlie-Goldfields region.

However, shadow energy minister David Honey said last month that a new inquiry would provide an “unbiased” investigation into Western Power and Horizon Power, which manages the North West Interconnected System.

Dr Honey criticised the State Government’s review for being constrained to a four-day window, and said it went “nowhere near far enough in addressing the ongoing power reliability regional residents have been struggling with for years”.

That prompted a scathing response from Energy Minister Bill Johnson, who accused Mr Love, Mr Honey and shadow minister for emergency services and regional communications, Martin Aldridge, of spouting “false and misleading” information.

“It’s unbelievable the shadow energy minister, shadow minister for emergency services and Member for Moore do not understand the basics of Western Australia’s main electricity grid,” Mr Johnston told Countryman.

Camera Icon WA Energy Minister Bill Johnston, left, with Western Power chief executive Ed Kalajzic at Dumas House in West Perth. Credit: Justin Benson-Cooper / The West Australian

“I’m embarrassed for Dr Honey, Mr Love and Mr Aldridge and suggest they enrol in an energy 101 course before publishing further false and misleading information.

“Everyone in the WA energy system knows the South West Interconnected System includes regional areas.”

Mr Aldridge led a debate in Parliament this week calling on the Government to apologise to regional communities and implement an independent review into the regional power grid.

“This motion addressed the inequity that the Government’s Christmas power outage review failed to do, recognising the challenges faced in regional WA, where power outages are constant, lengthy, and damaging for communities and businesses,” he said.

“Unfortunately, the Government chose not to support this motion, watering it down with amendments and removing its regional focus.”

Camera Icon Angry Northampton residents were forced to fill up their generators with fuel to keep the lights on during a recent power outage. Credit: Michael Roberts / Geraldton Guardian

Mr Aldridge said at one point during debate, a Government MP advised regional residents to purchase their own generators if they wanted reliable power.

“Telling families to invest thousands of dollars in power generation shows a contempt for regional residents and demonstrates how out-of-touch this Government is with the high cost-of-living pressures many are facing,” he said.

Mr Aldridge also called on Mr Johnston to release the Government’s reports on the extended outage payments and the Christmas Power outages, accusing the minister of “hiding the findings from the public” and “refusing to disclose what actions have been recommended”.

The State Government increased the payment from $80 to $160 for homes and businesses that experienced an extended outage of 12 consecutive hours or more between December 26 and 28.

Dr Honey said an “independent inquiry” would consider the preparedness and responsiveness of electricity providers when power outages occur, the appropriateness of the extended outage payment, and make recommendations to improve the performance of the regional electricity network.