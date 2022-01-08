Delivering effective research and development on and off-farm, as well as expanding commercial opportunities for Australian wool, are among key focuses for Australian Wool Innovation in the new year.

In his foreword to the levy-funded body’s Beyond The Bale publication, acting chief executive John Roberts said while the COVID-19 pandemic came with uncertainty, global eco-friendly trends played in the luxury fibre’s favour.

“In the short-term, there is still uncertainty regarding COVID and its ongoing effect on our key markets,” he said.

“It appears that the major global economies are recovering, eg, sales at clothing stores in the UK are now only 0.5 per cent below their pre-COVID level.

“However, COVID cases have shot up to record levels in some European countries . . . and we wait to see if there is a knock-on effect on their economies.

“Fundamentally though, I believe the long-term consumer trends towards products that are environmentally friendly, and health and wellness, play in wool’s favour.”

To maximise return on investment for woolgrowers, Mr Roberts said AWI’s marketing arm The Woolmark Company would promote Australian Merino to the world through a range of collaborative marketing campaigns.

Marketing guru and David Jones marketing general manager Georgia Hack — who was elected to the AWI board in November — is set to play a pivotal role in getting the luxury fibre on the global stage.