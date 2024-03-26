Fine micron wool prices have eased, despite eroding premiums through the 2023-24 season, according to ANZ’s latest Agri Commodity report. The report also found producers of 17-micron wools could expect just over 300¢/kg premium for 21-micron types. This prediction is a decline from the ~800¢/kg premium producers were receiving this time last year. Broader categories of 19-micron wool have experienced lower premiums compared to 21-micron counterparts in the past six months, which is a drop from around 200¢/kg this time last year. ANZ associate director for agribusiness Alanna Barrett said a drop in demand for products such as fine micron wool has caused the price drop. “A decline in demand for finished quality wool products across the Northern Hemisphere has caused the erosion of the premium for fine micron wool,” she said. “Australian Wool Exchange (AWEX) data for the 2022/23 selling season suggests almost 52 per cent of Australian wool is under 19.5 microns, which means the price correction will be felt by many in the industry.” The report also found wool auction volumes tended to take a season dip in in between May, June and August in most years, partly as a result of mixed farmers focusing on peak demands of cropping programs and avoiding wool or shearing sales at those times. Ms Barrett said a recent survey by Meat and Livestock Australia showed 49 per cent of producers were concerned by access to skilled labour, including shearers. “This, combined with a lack of price incentive may lead to uncertainty about the direction of the ewe base in Australia,” she said. The MLA survey also found about 64 per cent of the Australian ewe flock is currently Merino, which is about a 75 per cent drop from two years ago. According to the ANZ report, this could lead to a trend towards non-Merino breeds. On a more positive note, ANZ reported the shrinking inflation across the US and Europe could be “welcome news” for Australian producers as this could lead to the stabilisation of wool prices. This is despite Europe’s slow economic growth, with ANZ stating it will lead to “no short term benefit” just yet for Australian wool prices. Ms Barrett said ANZ has forecasted wool volumes to stabilise through the rest of the year. “Australian wool volumes are expected to be steady year on year throughout 2024, with latest forecasts from the Australian Wool Forecasting Committee predicting a 328 million kg wool clip, equivalent to the 22/23 season,” she said.