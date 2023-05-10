Importers and farmers will face higher fees under the new $1 billion biosecurity funding model revealed in Tuesday’s Federal Budget but a proposed levy on shipping containers entering Australia has been shelved.

The Albanese Government has touted its new “sustainable” biosecurity system, unveiled on May 9, as the first model to consistently protect the agriculture industry from threats of disease and pests.

Federal Agriculture Minister Murray Watt revealed further details on Wednesday morning, confirming the Government would impose an import fee hike flagged in the lead-up to the Budget announcement.

“Producer groups and others have loudly called for risk creators like importers to bear an increased share of biosecurity costs,” Senator Watt said.

“From July 1, 2023, we will move towards proper cost recovery of biosecurity services provided to importers, with higher, fairer biosecurity fees and charges.

“For example, a full import declaration for imported goods arriving by air will increase by $5, from $38 to $43 per declaration, while the commercial vessel arrival charge will increase by $300, from $1054 to $1354.”

Full import declaration fees, which he said had not been “properly reviewed” since 2015, apply to importers of consignments over $1000.

Senator Watt made the comments at CropLife Australia’s post-Budget breakfast in Canberra.

“We will continue to review these fees and charges annually to ensure regulatory costs are properly recovered into the future,” he said.

“In 2024-25, importers’ share of our biosecurity operational funding will increase by $45 million to $363.6m.”

Camera Icon PGA president Tony Seabrook at his farm near York. Credit: Ian Munro / The West Australian

Farm lobby groups have long been calling for a sustainable biosecurity funding model, with the National Farmers Federation among those claiming importers should pick up more of the bill.

But Pastoralists and Graziers Association of WA president Tony Seabrook, while acknowledging the need for a sustainable funding model, warned excessive “cost recovery” was not the answer.

“If it’s borne by the importers, it will be hived off to us at the end anyway,” he told Countryman.

“The Government needs to be a little bit careful about how hard they go for cost recovery.

“There are a lot of other aspects of the community where there isn’t cost recovery, because there’s a community good . . . the whole community benefits from having a strong biosecurity barrier there.”

The nation’s biosecurity system has been under siege in recent years with a surge in contaminated materials coming into Australia, increased detections and outbreaks of foot-and-mouth and lumpy skin disease in Indonesia.

The new model is intended to create a more predictable and consistent biosecurity funding stream with less reliance on ad hoc budget allocations made year-to-year.

The Albanese Government had considered a shipping container levy — one of six proposals contained in a public discussion paper released in November — but Senator Watt confirmed it had been shelved.

“Despite some calls to do so, we have not introduced an import or container levy in this Budge, as we need to closely examine the trade law implications of doing so,” he said on Wednesday.

The new biosecurity funding model also includes a “modest” levy applied to producers in agriculture, forestry and fisheries.

While the move has angered farmers, Senator Watt described the “mixed funding model” as “the fairest approach”.