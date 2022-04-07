Abattoirs are facing a staffing crisis as COVID-19 cases spike across WA, with the State’s lamb slaughter throughput plummeting by 43 per cent in the past three weeks.

WA’s weekly lamb slaughter dropped to 26,890 head last week compared to 47,319 head a fortnight earlier, according to Meat and Livestock Australia.

Compared to 2020 levels, last week’s lamb slaughter was 55 per cent below the 59,836 head processed in the same week of that year.

While COVID cases had been relatively low in WA for the duration of the pandemic, nearly 9000 new cases were recorded in the State last Friday alone.

MLA market information manager Stephen Bignell said the recent spike in cases was to blame for the drop in slaughter.

Camera Icon MLA market information manager Stephen Bignell. Credit: Meat and Livestock Australia / Supplied

“Social distancing and isolation requirements have put additional pressure on businesses already grappling with nationwide labour shortages, with people in the State having to isolate if they are symptomatic or a close contact of a confirmed cases,” he said.

“As a result, processing facilities have faced difficulties in accessing skilled labour, and the softening of slaughter numbers in WA over the last few weeks can be attributed to these shortages within the processing sector.”

In the past month, trade lamb prices in WA have fallen 17 per cent from 822¢/kg to 682¢/kg, reflecting reduced processor activity.

“WA producers looking to sell lambs before cropping begins may give some consideration to the current slaughter landscape before selling,” Mr Bignell said.

He said eastern states processers — who have until now copped it far worse than their WA counterparts — experienced similar COVID-induced labour shortages in January but recovered after a month.