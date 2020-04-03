Curtin University graduate Logan Hellmrich has been awarded top honours at the Young Professionals in Agriculture Forum, chosen from a field of five high calibre finalists.

The annual forum showcases the work of select WA university graduates across the fields of agriculture or natural resource management.

Five finalists presented their research findings at last week’s forum hosted by the Ag Institute Australia’s WA division and the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development.

Mr Hellmrich was awarded the Noel Fitzpatrick medal and best presentation for his presentation on his marine science project.

He discussed how remotely operated underwater vehicle surveys of tropical reef fish are comparable to data collected by diver operated stereo-video systems with reduced behavioural bias.

Mr Hellmrich completed an undergraduate degree in coastal and marine science, and honours in science and agriculture, and has experience in research and volunteering in the Ningaloo region.

Murdoch University Honours graduate Sonya Moyes was awarded runner-up for her delivery of findings from research examining the use of intramuscular fat as a predictor of lamb eating quality.

University of Western Australia graduate Manish Sharma spoke on the effects of terminal drought on phosphorus use efficiency in chickpeas and earned third place.

DPIRD soil science and crop nutrition manager Chris Gazey congratulated the participants on their impressive research.

“It is fantastic to see the breadth and quality of research work being delivered by these young professionals, along with the enthusiasm shown for their respective fields,” he said. Mr Hellmrich will represent WA at the national Young Professionals in Agriculture Forum later this year.