National chemical juggernaut BASF Australia has joined forces with AgLink Australia members to unveil a free Safety Champs program to promote child safety on farms.

The program coincides with National Farm Safety Week from July 12-23.

The BASF Safety Champs packs, supported by AgLink Australia members Farmer Johns, TGT, McGregor Gourlay, Pursehouse Rural, AGnVET Rural and AgriShop, contain fun and educational farm safety themed activities and are designed to assist parents and caregivers in having discussions with kids about the importance of farm safety.

BASF in Australia and New Zealand head of agricultural solutions Gavin Jackson said Safety Champs was part of BASF’s dedication to upholding the safety of its people, customers, and their families, and follows a successful launch campaign in New Zealand in 2022.

Camera Icon The BASF Safety Champs packs contain fun and educational farm safety themed activities and are designed to assist parents and caregivers in having discussions with kids about the importance of farm safety. Credit: Chaznel Steenkamp Photography / Chaznel Steenkamp Photography

“At BASF we remain steadfast in our commitment to ensuring the safety and livelihood of all in our farming communities, including the youngest members,” Mr Jackson said.

“Many farms are family owned and operated, therefore, the children of farmers today may one day bear the responsibility of taking over the family’s farming business.

“We are proud to partner with AgLink to contribute to farm safety in Australia, and our intent is to roll out a bigger and better Safety Champs program that will drive greater awareness and understanding of what it means to be safer around equipment and hazards, in 2023 and beyond.”

AgLink Australia chief executive Ian Scutt said they were delighted to partner with BASF to deliver a unique program that champions safety culture in rural and regional communities.

“Through participating in the Safety Champs program, farming families can work together to implement measures that can make their farm an even safer and more fun environment to grow up in,” Mr Scutt said.

Farms are not just busy workplaces, many are also family homes where children can encounter hazards every day.

In 2022, 18 per cent of the injury events on farms involved children under the age of 15.

The packs, which come in a re-usable drawstring bag, are targeted at five to 10-year-olds and include:

A Safety Champs program introductory letter

Child-sized safety vest

Noise reducing earmuffs, which meet Australian safety standards

Printable safety themed activities

An ‘Our Farm Safety Pledge’ for families to complete together

An official Safety Champs certificate.

Families are encouraged to share their Safety Champ experiences via social media to generate greater understanding around the importance of embracing safe behaviours.

A total of 700 Safety Champ packs are available at no cost to families while stock lasts.

To find out more or to order a Safety Champs pack for your child, visit crop-solutions.basf.com.au.