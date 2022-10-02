Quairading sheep farmers have scored a perfect 10 at the Perth Royal Show, winning their tenth Governor’s Cup award for exhibiting excellence in their breeding prowess.

The Squiers family brought 64 sheep to the show’s judging arena including Poll Dorset, White Suffolk and Prime SAMM breeds, resulting in a high overall point tally towards their Governor’s Cup victory.

They had to make a strong comeback after last year’s most points total went to Trevor Blight of Dandadee Park Farm in Lower Chittering, who was the first goat breeder to win the prestigious prize in its 124-year history.

Camera Icon WA Governor Chris Dawson. Credit: Bob Garnant / Countryman

At the last day of the show on October 1, WA Governor Chris Dawson said the object of the Governor’s Cup award was to encourage exhibitors to compete to the highest quality of pedigree standards.

“This prestigious award rewards both excellence and consistency,” he said.

“It gives me great pleasure to announce the winner — the Squiers family from Shirlee Downs and Dongadiling — CJ Squiers and Sons.”

Camera Icon Shirlee Downs and Dongadilling stud co-principal Sascha Squiers thanks the Perth Royal Show crowd for supporting farmers. Credit: Bob Garnant / Countryman

Proudly accepting the sterling silver perpetual trophy, Sascha Squiers said it was “a great honour — I was surprised we won”.

“It means a lot to my family,” he said.

“It’s a massive effort for all the exhibitors to bring their livestock here.”

He thanked the public for their attendance and support for agriculture.

Camera Icon Zarah Squiers, 16, a student at the WA College of Agriculture - Cunderdin, won her first Meat Breeds Sheep Judging Championship at the Perth Royal Show. Credit: Bob Garnant / Countryman

Mr Squiers was particularly proud of his daughter, Zarah Squiers, 16, who won first place in the junior sheep handler competition and qualified to attend the national competition later this year.

The Squiers family have been exhibiting their sheep since the early 1970s, partially as an opportunity to educate city people on their farming lives.

“This year, we had to explain to a concerned person that sheep only drink water twice a day — in the morning and again in the evening,” Mr Squiers said.

“We are having one of our best growing seasons with our sheep in great condition, but we were challenged with a delays in booking lambs into the abattoir that costs us about $10/lamb.

“If it had been a poor season, we would have been in a world of pain.”

Mr Squires said his family’s show sheep presented very well in front of the judges in a “close competition” contest.

Camera Icon Fay and Chris Squiers, of Shirlee Downs Poll Dorset stud, celebrated their 10th Governor's Cup win with Sascha and Kelsie Squiers, and Adrian and Kylie Squiers, all who assisted in the family's sheep showing success at the Perth Royal Show, including taking out the supreme Poll Dorset title with their special ewe. Credit: Bob Garnant / Countryman

A Shirlee Downs Poll Dorset ewe was awarded the supreme exhibit title from the breed judging and it was also sashed reserve grand champion in the All Breeds Interbreed competition.

Their group of three Poll Dorset rams were also sashed interbreed champions.

Royal Agricultural Society of WA president David Thomas said the Governor’s Cup award was open to exhibitors of alpacas, cattle — both beef and dairy, goats, horses, pigs and sheep.

“Agriculture has been a main theme this year,” he said.

“With the society’s 192 years of history, we have a responsibility to bring the country to the city and celebrating the very best of the best as the Governor’s Cup has done since 1896.”

Camera Icon Quairading Poll Dorset seed stock producers Fay and Chirs Squiers of Shirlee Downs stud share in their 10th Governor's Cup victory at the Perth Royal Show. Credit: Bob Garnant / Countryman

Mr Thomas congratulated the Squiers family led by Chris and Fay Squiers, their sons Adrian and Sascha and their wives Kylie and Kelsie.

“Winning the Governor’s Cup even once is a remarkable achievement; but to do so 10 times, including eight wins back-to-back is a truly outstanding,” he said.

The finalists in the Governor’s Cup award included two cattle exhibitors — Tony and Loreen Kitchen of Bandeeka stud and Harris Thompson of Venturon stud.

In the horses section, the finalist was Mitchell Avery, of Avery Acres, and the two alpaca finalists were Chris and Tara Ravenhill of Bedrock Alpacas and Brett Fallon of Goldleaf Alpacas.

The dairy goat finalist were Trevor Blight of Dandalee Park stud and Diane and Petrina Porter of Vitae Lampadae stud.

The two sheep finalists were the Squiers family, of Shirlee Downs and Dongadilling studs, and Stuart and Corinne Rintoul, of Tilba Tilba stud.