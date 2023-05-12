The national peak body for flower growers and florists is calling on the Federal Government to slug flower importers with a biosecurity levy similar to that set to be imposed on farmers.

Flower Industry Australia chief executive Anna Jabour said the importation of flowers posed “significant biosecurity risks” to the agricultural sector in the form of exotic pests and diseases.

“Currently, flower importers do not pay into a specific biosecurity levy in Australia, despite the fact that cut flowers and foliage are the highest risk pest pathway and have introduced exotic pests and diseases,” she said.

“A biosecurity levy for cut flower and foliage imports would ensure that importers contribute to the cost of protecting the Australian agricultural industry and environment.”

Ms Jabour said flower importers currently “contribute nothing” but had received “continuous kickbacks” from the Federal Government, including the introduction of multiple free-trade agreements.

She said a biosecurity levy on both cut flower and foliage imports would be “an important first step”, adding that the Government must work closely with industry to ensure it was effective, sustainable, and supported the continued growth of Australia’s flower industry.

More than $350 million worth of cut flowers and foliage is produced in Australia each year according to the Australian Bureau of Agricultural and Resource Economics and Sciences.

“We estimate at least four exotic pests have already come into the country on cut flowers and foliage — including the Russian wheat aphid, silverleaf whitefly, western flower thrip and serpentine leaf miner — with no repercussions for importers,” Ms Jabour said.

“Xylella is a huge concern for the entire agriculture industry as it can be carried on cut flowers and foliage, and would have an estimated $1.2 billion to $11.1b hit on agriculture if it were to come into our country.

“To date, growers are left with the financial effects of damaged crops and have sole responsibility of managing the pests that are already on our shores as a direct result of these incursions.”

Farmers nationwide were left fuming this week after the Albanese Government announced a new “biosecurity protection levy” for all producers in agriculture, forestry and fisheries.

The levy, announced as part of the 2023-24 Federal Budget, will be introduced from July 1 to bankroll the nation’s first long-term biosecurity funding scheme.

Federal Agriculture Minister Murray Watt said the “modest” levy would create a “more predictable, equitable, transparent and accountable” system and underpin the industry’s record $75b in exports.