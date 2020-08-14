Station hand cleared at trial

A Kimberley station worker has been cleared of serious child sex offences after a two-day jury trial.

Darryl Yeeda, 46, was found not guilty after appearing at Kununurra Magistrate’s Court last week.

The Lamboo station worker previously pleaded not guilty to one count of indecently dealing with a child over 13 and under 16, and one count of indecently dealing with a child under 13 years.

The Yeeda family name is synonymous with WA’s pastoral industry — Darryl’s brother, Cyril, is arguably the most famous Indigenous pastoralist in WA.

Darryl and other members of the Yeeda family run Lamboo Station, which is located about 50km west of Halls Creek and owned by Ngunjiwirri Aboriginal Corporation.

Darryl appeared in court three months after his brother Laurie, 52, was jailed for 91/2 years after pleading guilty to 16 charges in November.

The charges against Laurie included indecent dealings and rape against four different victims between 1994 and 2017.