Good news – rain-lovers!

Countryman’s rainfall chart will be published in the December 14 edition, and picking up a copy is the perfect way to mark our last edition of the year.

The office phone has been ringing off the hook with farmers wanting to know when the chart will be published, and we have been busy fine-tuning the product.

The calendar will be made from thick, gloss stock paper, and is perfect for the wall in the shed, the farm office or home.

It enables you to easily keep tabs on just how much rain fell each day throughout the ear.

While we love tech as much as the next agribusiness, there is just something so perfect about putting pen to paper to record rainfall totals in an easy-to-read way.

You must also enjoy print media — you’re reading the newspaper!

This year’s chart is brought to you by Countryman and CBH.

Countryman advertising manager Sharna Bore said the annual rainfall chart was much-loved by the rural community.

“Around this time each year, our phones start ringing with farmers wanting to know what date the chart will be around the paper,” she said.

“It is great to have CBH on board and we look forward to continuing our good relationship.”

CBH head of fertiliser David Pritchard said the co-operative recognised how much farmers loved the high-quality product.

“We are proud to support the rainfall chart, which is the centrepiece of many farm offices and kitchen fridges in homes across the WA grainbelt,” he said.

“While this harvest hasn’t been as fruitful as the previous two record seasons, many growers have managed to make the most of less-than-ideal rainfall totals to achieve better than expected yields, which is a testament to their farm management practices.

“The CBH Fertiliser team is looking forward to working closely with growers again next season, providing cost-effective, high-quality liquid and granular fertiliser.”