Wagin Woolorama celebrates and congratulates WA

It’s that time of year again — time to pack the car and head to the annual Make Smoking History Wagin Woolorama.

Now in its 49th year, the 2021 event marks the 118th agricultural show for the town with this year’s Woolorama set for Friday, March 5 and Saturday, March 6.

Each year, the Wagin Woolorama showcases the best of what regional WA has to offer — with prestigious livestock competitions, a large-scale trade and consumer fair, free entertainment for all ages, fashion parades and much more.

To cap off the weekend, the two-day event culminates at 5pm on Saturday in the thrills and spills of the Wagin Rodeo.

This year’s theme is Celebrate and Congratulate WA, a fitting topic after an unprecedented year which aims to acknowledge what the Woolorama committee believes was great work by the State Government and the broader community to keep WA safe.

Camera Icon The Wagin Rodeo attracts entrants from across WA. Credit: Kellie Balaam/Narrogin Observer / Picture: Kellie Balaam

This year’s event will celebrate just how fortunate West Australians are to be able to hold this vital community event in WA during turbulent and uncertain times.

Last year’s Woolorama was held just days before the State went into lock down due to COVID-19, but lady luck has struck Woolorama once again with the green light to hold the 2021 event after so many agricultural shows were cancelled or postponed last year.

For those with little ones, CBH Group has jumped on board to sponsor free entry for children again and Woolorama has plenty of fun activities for the family.

Children can check out the mounted horse competitions and sheepdog trials, wander through the displays, cuddle baby farm animals, and watch the sheep, cattle and poultry competitions.

With more than 400 exhibitors, there really is something for everyone.

For the first time, all Woolorama sections were able to enter online, making them more accessible.

Woolorama life member Maurice Becker will open this year’s event, alongside up-and-coming stars from Wagin District High School.

Rural ambassador Kelly Gorter and event patron WA Nationals Roe MP Peter Rundle will be wandering around the grounds — so be sure to say hi.

Camera Icon Landmark agent Warren Miller, centre, with Tilba Tilba stud co-principals Stuart and Andrew Rintoul, of Williams, who were awarded the grand champion sash for their superfine ram's fleece entry in the Wagin Woolorama fleece section in 2020. Credit: Bob Garnant / Countryman, Bob Garnant

The Woolorama committee has done everything it can to make sure the event proceeds safely after the coronavirus concerns during the past few weeks.

To have all of your questions about COVID-19 health restrictions answered, check out page four of this program.

During the event, you can talk to a COVID marshal — look out for the bright coloured vest. What else do you need to know before Woolorama? Well, you can pre-purchase Wagin Rodeo tickets through the Woolorama website, but get in quick, because they are limited.

If they don’t sell out beforehand, Wagin Rodeo tickets can also be purchased at the showground’s information booth on both days.

Tickets cost $15 for adults and $5 for school-aged children and are free for children in pre-school or not in school.

Food vendors, rodeo and live music entertainment will be available at the Rodeo until midnight.

The Wagin Woolorama will be held at the Wagin Showground on March 5 and 6, at 15 Ballagin Street. See you there!