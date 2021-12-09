Perenjori residents have lost power for the third time this week, after lengthy outages forced the closure of the town’s CBH bin for two days in the midst of a record harvest.

The small Wheatbelt town and surrounding Shire — which has a population of about 600 — lost power from Sunday afternoon to Monday night, before being hit with another outage on Tuesday afternoon.

That lasted until Wednesday night, with a Western Power spokeswoman confirming on Thursday afternoon power had been restored.

But just minutes later, angry Perenjori locals contacted Countryman with the news that yet another blackout had struck.

Farmer Brad Cannon said he was on his way to deliver grain when he received a call from his daughter’s day care centre saying the power had gone out.

“My daughter stayed home from school on Wednesday because it was the second day of the week that the school had no power,” he said.

“Everyone has had enough, it’s just a bloody joke.”

According to Western Power, the latest outage is affecting 252 customers across Perenjori, Bowgada, Koolanooka, Morawa.

Power is expected to be restored by 6.30pm.

Camera Icon Farmers in the Perenjori area were forced to cart grain to Morawa, Carnamah and Mingenew this week after power outages forced the closure of the Perenjori CBH site. Credit: Shannon Verhagen/Countryman / Countryman

Western Power would not comment on what caused this week’s outages, which have left homes, farms and businesses without power, and led to the closure of the local swimming pool and school.

“Restoration of power to the area was delayed due to severe fire weather conditions, to ensure the safety measure of the community and our crews,” the spokeswoman said.

“We understand the community’s frustration and apologise for the delay in restoration.

“We know extended outages are inconvenient and frustrating, but we need to do everything possible during these challenging conditions to reduce the chance of a bushfire occurring.”

She said generators had been deployed to provide back-up power supply for the town site in case of further outages in coming days.

CBH Group was forced to shut its Perenjori grain delivery depot for all of Monday and Tuesday, leaving farmers with no choice but to truck grain to Carnamah, Morawa and Mingenew.

Shire President Chris King said power outages had been been an ongoing problem for many years but had become worse since Cyclone Seroja in April.

“People are very frustrated with what seems to be inattention to the issue,” he said.

“We believe that the powerlines between Perenjori and Morawa were damaged in the cyclone and there hasn’t been a concerted effort put into fixing that area.”

Mr Cannon, whose family farm about 8000 hectares between Perenjori and Bunjil, said outages were a major headache for everyone in the area.

“It’s more than the inconvenience of just having to start a generator,” he said.

“With the CBH site in town shut, we’ve got people having to cart (grain) up to an extra 100km each way.

“It’s a lot more hours in trucks and less productivity on the farm, with headers parked up because the trucks can’t keep up.

“The local café has been shut a couple of days and the pub has lost business because they can’t do dinners.”