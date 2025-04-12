Anthony Albanese says Labor will deliver a new $1000 instant tax deduction if re-elected in May, as Labor officially kicks off its re-election campaign in Perth on Sunday.

The Prime Minister addressed about 500 party supporters at the Perth Convention and Exhibition Centre on Sunday afternoon after days of touring Western Australia.

Mr Albanese said the new tax deduction would “guarantee everyone can opt for an automatic tax deduction of $1000 on their work expenses” at tax time.

“No paperwork, no box of receipts, no scrolling through your online banking – just tick the box and your return is ready,” Mr Albanese said.

“Every year, millions of people who work part-time, or work from home, or don’t have an accountant to navigate the tax system for them miss out on claiming deductions they are entitled to and pay more tax than they should.

“This reform fixes that – and it fixes it forever.”

Camera Icon Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has announced a new $1000 tax cut. Jason Edwards / NewsWire Credit: News Corp Australia

Mr Albanese said the changes took away the hassle of tracking expenses, especially related to work from home – a hot topic of the election campaign.

“And it gives you back more of your own money, faster,” he said.

“Importantly, if you’re in a job where you spend more than $1000 each year on your uniform or equipment, you can still claim a higher deduction in the usual way.

“No-one will be worse off under this reform – but I make this point: nearly 6 million taxpayers – overwhelmingly low and middle income earners and young Australians – will be better off.

“Under Labor you earn more, keep more of what you earn – and get more back at tax time.”

In launching the campaign, Mr Albanese said Labor wanted to “repay the trust that people placed in us” to deliver cheaper childcare, “save” bulk-billing, and to take action on climate change and wages.

“To turn those promises into progress,” he said.

“To build the stronger economy, fairer society and more secure future that all Australians deserve.

“Three years later, there is still Liberal mess to clean up, still challenges to meet.

“There is still uncertainty we must confront.

“That is what drives us.

“That is why we seek a second term.

“Not because we think the job is done but because we know there is still so much work to do. And because only Labor has the plan to do it.”

Mr Albanese was joined by his fiancee Jodie Haydon, Defence Minister Richard Marles, Foreign Affairs Minister Penny Wong and former Prime Minister Julia Gillard.

Camera Icon Former PM Julia Gillard was seen at the launch on Sunday. Jason Edwards /NewsWire Credit: News Corp Australia

Awkward detail in Albo’s ‘new’ tax cut

Mr Albanese’s tax announcement is not a new measure, rather the reincarnation of a policy announced in the May 2010 federal budget under Julia Gillard.

In the budget paper, the policy was named‘Stronger, fairer, simpler tax reform — standard deduction for work-related expenses and the cost of managing tax affairs’.

“The Government will provide individual taxpayers with a standard deduction of $500

for work-related expenses and the cost of managing tax affairs from 1 July 2012,” the paper read.

“From 1 July 2013 the Government will increase the standard deduction to $1,000.

“Those taxpayers with deductible expenses greater than the standard deduction amount

will still be able to claim their higher expenses, in-lieu of claiming the standard

deduction amount.”

The policy at the time was estimated to cost $410 million over the forward estimates period to 2013-14.

However, the government did not proceed with the measure, canning it in favour of “other simplification measures” in the 2012 budget.

‘The N-word’: Dutton accused of ‘forfeiting’ Aussie advantage

Anthony Albanese has accused the Coalition of wanting to “forfeit our nation; s unique advantage” by turning its back on renewables in favour of an ambitious nuclear plan Labor says will cost taxpayers $600bn.

“The Liberals have spent this campaign talking about everything from abolishing the Department of Education and the Department of Health to sacking public servants and banning work from home,” Mr Albanese said.

“My opponent is happy to talk about measuring up the curtains at Kirribilli House.

“But there is something he never talks about – the N-word.

“The cost of his nuclear scheme – and the cuts he will make to pay for it.

Mr Albanese said Labor’s energy ambitions meant “energy security, environmental responsibility – and economic sovereignty”, powering a “Future Made in Australia”.

“The Liberals want us to turn our backs on all of that,” he said.

“To forfeit our nation’s unique advantages, a combination that nowhere else in the world can match: our sunlight, our space, our natural resources, our skills and technology and risk it all on nuclear reactors that won’t be ready until sometime in the 2040s.

“The private sector can already see that nuclear doesn’t stack up here. Which is why the Liberals will send the bill – all $600 billion of it – to the people of Australia.”

Pitch for ‘stranded’ young Aussies

Anthony Albanese has claimed there are many Australians on incomes that “any bank would offer them a typical home loan” and that they would be able to make the repayments, but they cannot save up the 20 per cent deposit.

“These are young Australians who are stranded just below the first rung on the property ladder,” Mr Albanese said.

“Working hard, making sacrifices but watching in frustration as house prices rise faster than they can save.

“That saps your confidence – in yourself, but also in the system.”

Mr Albanese announced on Sunday all first homebuyers would be able to purchase a property up to the average price in the country’s cities and regions with just a five per cent deposit, which drew raucous applause from the crowd.

A further 15 per cent will be backed by the government, meaning first homebuyers will not have to splash for mortgage lenders insurance.

“If you’re looking to buy your first home – Labor’s got your back,” Mr Albanese said.

“Labor supports renters, of course we do – but unlike the Greens political party we don’t think people should have to rent forever.

“And unlike the Liberals, we don’t think young Australians should have to sacrifice their superannuation to buy their first home.

“This generation of Australians should not be forced to choose between the opportunity of home ownership and security in retirement.

“Australians deserve both – and Labor is building both.”

Camera Icon Jodie Haydon was seen by Mr Albanese’s side as he entered the launch on Sunday. Jason Edwards / NewsWire Credit: News Corp Australia

‘Go back’: Albo’s warning on Dutton vote

Anthony Albanese has accused the Opposition of “urging Australia to go back”.

“Keep in mind this is not some new generation Liberal team, these are the same people from less than three years ago,” Mr Albanese said.

“The same people, pushing the same policies that inflicted a wasted decade on our country.

“They want to go back to that.

“If anything, they want a more extreme version of it.

“Back to chaos and confusion, when this moment demands measured leadership and safe hands.

“Back to people working longer for less.

“Back to neglecting veterans and hounding the vulnerable.”

Mr Albanese said, between Labor and the Coalition, “our plans for the future are a world apart.

“The Liberals want to copy from overseas, Labor stands up for Australia,” he said.

“They talk our country down, we build Australians up.”

Mr Albanese drew a raucous applause from the crowd, declaring “we never, ever, ever want an American-style health system in this country”.

He doubled down on defending the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme, which has been the target of US officials examining changes to tariffs, and raised the Medicare green and gold for the umpteenth time of the campaign so far.

“Because Australia’s health system – every bit of it – is not some bargaining chip,” he said.

“It is not a commodity – it is part of our identity.

“This card is green and gold for a reason.

“Medicare is a declaration of Australian values.

“And a vote for Labor will mean this card carries even more value.”

Camera Icon Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has warned against a Coalition government. Jason Edwards / NewsWire Credit: News Corp Australia

‘Through a global storm’: Albo’s promise of ‘responsible’ economic management

Anthony Albanese is betting big on his pitch to struggling younger Australians with what Labor has described as the “biggest home-building program since the post-war” period.

“Today I announce that Labor will invest $10 billion to build 100,000 new homes reserved for first home buyers only,” Mr Albanese said.

“No competition from property investors – just a fair crack for young Australians.

“We’ve seen this work in South Australia – we will bring it to the national level, with national leadership.

“Because we want Australians to be able to afford a home where they want to live – close to their family, friends, work and community.

“Through a decade in Government, the Liberals invested less than $5 billion in housing. Over an entire decade.

“Labor is now delivering our $43 billion Homes for Australia Plan. Eight times bigger – and 100 times better. The biggest home-building program since the post-war housing boom.”

Mr Albanese said the story of the current Labor government was “how we got here, the way we came through a global storm.

“Because we refused to sacrifice people’s jobs.

“We refused to cut the services Australians rely on and the wages they earn.

“We made responsible choices for the economy – and we did the right thing by families.

“That’s what Labor does in times of global uncertainty – we choose the Australian way.”

Camera Icon Senior Labor figures were seen in the front row for Mr Albanese’s keynote speech. Jason Edwards / NewsWire Credit: News Corp Australia

‘Dr Dutton’: Labor slams Coalition cuts

Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles has accused the Opposition Leader of planning sweeping cuts to fund his nuclear plan and “copying and pasting” policies from overseas.

Addressing Labor supporters at the party’s official campaign launch in Perth on Sunday, Mr Marles slammed planned cuts from the Coalition, should they be elected.

“Dr Dutton boasted about his plans to perform, in his words, economic surgery on the country. Think about that, Dr Dutton, economic surgery,” Mr Marles said.

“That definitely sounds painful, and there ain’t no way that’s not gonna hurt, because there’s only one procedure that Dr Dutton knows how to perform – cuts and more cuts.

“Medicare, Dutton will cut it.

“Dutton will cut it, jobs and wages.

“Dutton will cut it in every part of government, in every part of life, in every part of our country. Dutton will cut and Australians will pay.”

Less than an hour earlier, Mr Dutton announced $100bn would be cut if he was elected, made up of what he says is “wasteful” and “ineffectual” spending.

Camera Icon Richard Marles slammed the Coalition’s planned spending cuts. Jason Edwards / NewsWire Credit: News Corp Australia

Albo takes to the stage for campaign launch

Anthony Albanese has launched his re-election campaign in Perth with a pledge to “keep building”, as Labor pitches voters on progress on Medicare, climate action, and cost of living.

“At this election we are asking for the opportunity to keep building,” Mr Albanese said.

“To reward your hard work.

“To open the doors of opportunity for the next generation – and widen them.

“And to give new life and meaning to our values of fairness, aspiration and opportunity for all

“To keep building on everything that makes this nation the best country in the world.”

Mr Albanese addressed about 500 party faithful at the Perth Convention and Exhibition Centre on Sunday, having also launched his 2022 campaign in Perth years ago.

He chided the Liberal Party for having left “mess we still have to clean up”, and has pitched the election as a make or break moment for Medicare.

Camera Icon Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and WA premier Roger Cook. Jason Edwards / NewsWire Credit: News Corp Australia

Cook’s swipe at Musk at Labor launch

Western Australia Premier Roger Cook has told party faithful Anthony Albanese had “barely been away” from the state since launching his first election campaign here in 2022.

Mr Albanese has spent days in the mineral-rich west sandbagging integral gains he made in the state at the last ballot, with Mr Cook echoing that sentiment on Sunday.

“The Western Australian community helped propel federal labour to a historic election victory. Well friends, we’re here to do it again,” Mr Cook told the crowd.

“He understands the importance of Western Australia, not just to the federal election, but to the prosperity of the nation, to our future as a renewable energy powerhouse.

“To diversifying our economy, and making more things here. To ensuring that there is no better place in the world to get a quality job.

“Albo is about the next generation, not the next news cycle.”

In a swipe at both the Opposition and Elon Musk, Mr Cook accused the former Coalition governments of “shedding friends faster than Elon Musk”.

He went on to praise Mr Albanese for repairing relationships with its international trade and security partners, including with the French and with China.

‘A movement’: Labor’s bold pitch for a second term

Labor’s official campaign launch began in Perth on Sunday, shortly after Opposition Leader Peter Dutton wrapped up his address to the Liberal launch in Sydney.

Anthony Albanese will address party faithful at the Perth Convention and Exhibition Centre on Sunday afternoon.

“We’re a movement, and that means momentum. Momentum to build, to build a better future for all Australians,” Youth Minister Anne Aly told the crowd of about 500.

“You know what a Labor Government has achieved in just one term, imagine what we can do in a second.”

Ms Aly spruiked the party’s investment in Medicare, renewable energy, and said Mr Albanese had stood up for “Australia’s national interests, both within our region and around the world.

“A country that bows to no one and looks down on no one.”

Camera Icon Party faithful gathered ahead of Labor’s official launch on Sunday. Jason Edwards / NewsWire Credit: News Corp Australia

‘Wasteful’: Dutton to make $100bn in cuts

Mr Dutton has declared he would slash $100 billion in spending if elected, made up of undisclosed “ineffectual” measures brought in by the Labor government.

While the Coalition has consistently eyed Labor for its government spending, Mr Dutton on Sunday confirmed a Coalition government would scrap $100bn of “Labor’s ineffectual measures” in order to “rein-in inflationary and wasteful government spending”.

Although he didn’t detail what plans the Coalition would scrap, he promised to “guarantee investment in essential services and critical areas of the economy – like health, aged-care, childcare, veterans’ support, and the NDIS”.

Mr Dutton also vowed to “abolish” Labor’s super tax which will hit people with accounts of more than $3m, and promised there would be “no increase to capital gains tax,” no inheritance tax, and “no changes to negative gearing”.

The comments received raucous applause from the audience.

Camera Icon Peter Dutton made several significant policy announcements on Sunday. Richard Dobson / NewsWire Credit: News Corp Australia

Dutton: ‘I’ve got my father’s emotional gene’

Opposition Leader Peter Dutton has opened up in an emotional video played to Liberal Party faithful as he launches his campaign in Western Sydney.

Prior to Mr Dutton’s entrance, the audience were played an video featuring messages from Mr Howard, Mr Dutton’s wife Kirilly and his three children – Bec, Harry and Tom.

Mr Dutton said he had his “father’s emotional gene” however said it was a trait he hid.

“I feel I got my father’s emotional gene,” he said.

“Unfortunately, I think I’ve worked pretty hard in the years to hide it – it doesn’t really get rewarded in our business, so better off not to show the vulnerabilities so I can carry on.”

In his keynote address, Mr Dutton confirmed his father, who suffered a heart attack shortly before the first leaders debate last week, is “doing well”.

Mr Dutton’s three children gave a touching tribute to their father.

Tom, 20, said: “I love you lots, you make me proud every day. As you’ve always said to me, never give in, never ever, no matter what. I can’t wait to see you. You’ve worked your guts out.”

Bec, the oldest child at 22, addressed the Mr Potato Head meme, telling the camera: “The potato head thing was all a bit of a joke to us. We still often call you Mr Potato Head”

Mr Dutton joked in response: “I can give back as good as I can,” while Kirilly jokingly fired back at the kids.

“The children have given you a hard time over the years, you get your revenge, darling by teasing Harry, I think he’s well on his way to perhaps having the same hairline as you,” she said.

‘Significant’ defence cash splash coming

Mr Dutton also teased an upcoming announcement on increased defence spending, which while not new, comes after the US urged Australia to increase its defence spending to 3 per cent of the nation’s GDP.

Following Labor’s federal budget, handed down days before the election was called, the level is expected to hit 2.3 per cent of GDP by 2033-34, a significant uplift from current levels of 2.03 per cent.

“The Coalition will soon announce a significant investment into defence. We must equip our military at speed and scale in these uncertain times,” he said.

“It’s a necessary investment in our security, in deterring aggression and in maintaining peace, and only a Coalition government can deliver that for today’s generation and for generations to come.”

Camera Icon Peter Dutton addresses the Liberal Party campaign launch. Richard Dobson / NewsWire Credit: News Corp Australia

‘Stop the boats’ slogan makes a comeback

Another key part of Mr Dutton’s speech was his promise to “stop the boats,” accusing Labor of allowing people smugglers to have “resumed their trade”.

“A Coalition government will again stop the boats,” he said.

“Under Labor, non-citizen criminals and repeat offenders have been allowed to stay in our country.

“A Coalition government will cancel their visas and deport them, as I did for 6300 criminals including murderers, sex offenders, and drug traffickers as Home Affairs Minister.”

He also referenced a personal interaction with a female factory worker following a site visit who thanked and hugged him for cancelling the visa of her daughter’s abusive partner.

“Her daughter had been the victim of repeated domestic violence atrocities, and that loving mother was fearful that her daughter would lose her life,” she said.

“And to me, that was the human face of the decisions that we have to make, the tough decisions that the government hasn’t been prepared to make, but that I was prepared to make as minister, and that I’ll be prepared to make every day as prime minister.”

Stop the boats was a key phrase of former Liberal Prime Minister Tony Abbott, and fellow former Prime Minister Scott Morrison famously had a silver boat-shaped trophy in his office with a plaque that said “I stopped these”.

Dutton’s big play to first home buyers

Vowing to be the “Prime Minister who restores the dream of home ownership,” Mr Dutton also announced the ability for first homebuyers to “deduct interest payments on the first $650,000 of a mortgage against your taxable income”.

”We will allow these deductions for five years, provided you continue to live in that home for that period,” he said.

“This policy will be available to individuals with a taxable income of $175,000 or less – and joint applicants earning a combined income of $250,000 or less.”

Although the policy was reported by the ABC earlier on Sunday, the call was met with cheers, and rousing applause from the party faithful.

The housing tax plan is in addition to allowing first-home buyers the ability to raid up to $50,000 from their superannuation to fund their housing deposit, plus calling on the prudential regulator APRA, to ease “rigid and overly-strict lending criteria” like allowing first time borrowers without a parental guarantor to sidestep being hit with lender’s mortgage insurance.

Mr Dutton also flagged the Coalition’s push to reduce permanent migration by 25 per cent, and reduce net overseas migration by 100,000, plus a strengthened international student cap at 240,000, 30,000 less than Labor’s proposed figure which was scrapped last year.

“When Australians have heard me say that I want to be the Prime Minister for home ownership, for home affordability, for home accessibility, I meant it,” he said.

“And when the Coalition provides leadership to this country, we can transform people’s lives in a positive way.”

Camera Icon Mr Dutton revealed a Coalition government would cut $100 billion of what he says is Labor’s “wasteful” spending. Richard Dobson / NewsWire Credit: News Corp Australia

Dutton’s jab at ‘so-called Dr Chalmers’

In a off-script moment, Mr Dutton landed a cheeky jab at Jim Chalmers while lashing Labor’s $5-a-week tax cut plan as “insulting.

“Anthony Albanese’s plan is to spend $17bn of taxpayers money of your money to give you back 70 cents a day, which you’ll get, wait for it, in 15 months time … frankly, Dr Chalmers, so called ‘Dr Chalmers’, that tax cut is insulting,” he said.

The Treasurer obtained the Dr title after being awarded a PhD in political science from the Australian National University, and submitted a doctoral thesis on Labor Prime Minister Paul Keating, titled: “Brawler statesman: Paul Keating and prime ministerial leadership in Australia”.

Dutton busts out greatest hits

In a moment of audience participation, Mr Dutton trudged out the Coalition battle cry, asking the party faithful: “Are you better off today than you were three years ago?”

Members responded with a resounding “no”.

Mr Dutton than criticised Labor’s economic mismanagement, stating Australia’s “economy will be burdened with a trillion dollars of debt next year for the first time in our nation’s history”.

He also targeted the budget’s outlook of a “decade of deficits”.

The lines are interesting given Mr Dutton is about to announce $10bn worth of tax cuts, plus a policy to allow first-home buyers to deduct up to $650,000 in interest payments from their tax.

The Coalition is yet to announce the costing details for the housing plan, but it’ll likely be in the billions.

Camera Icon Peter Dutton shook hands with former Prime Minister Scott Morrison as he arrived at the Liberal Party campaign launch. Richard Dobson / NewsWire Credit: News Corp Australia

Dutton pays tribute to Bondi stabbing victims

After walking onto the stage to wide applause, Mr Dutton acknowledged the one-year anniversary of the Bondi Junction stabbings, which resulted in the deaths of six people and left 12 injured.

”Now, our launch today also coincides with the one year anniversary of the stabbings at Westfield Bondi Junction, and our thoughts and prayers are with those who were murdered, and especially those families and their loved ones,” he said.

‘Australia faces pivot point’, Ley says

Addressing Sunday’s campaign launch, Sussan Ley said Australia was at a “pivot point in our national story”.

“Australians know all too well these are tough times, it’s never been more expensive to buy your groceries, pay your power bill, keep a roof over your head. Australians are putting off having children because Labor’s cost of living crisis is out of control, foreign warships are circumnavigating our shores,” she said.

Taking aim at Mr Albanese, she said there was a “liar in The Lodge,” and accused him of being absent during key moments.

”He is weak, indecisive. After three years as prime minister, Anthony Albanese has left Australians poor, our nation weaker and failed every test of character,” she said.

”When Alice Springs was burning, he was at the Australian Open drinking beers, when the synagogue in Melbourne was firebombed, he decided a hit of tennis in Perth.”

Mentions were also made to Mr Albanese falling off a stage while campaigning in NSW.

“His relationship with the truth is so slippery that when he fell off the stage in front of the entire country, said it never happened,” she said.

Littleproud: ‘I trust Peter Dutton’

Nationals Leader David Littleproud was glowing in his remarks about the Coalition leader, describing him as the “greatest Liberal leader” he’s ever worked with, a “man of honour” and a “man of conviction.

“I trust Peter Dutton with every fibre of my being,” he said.

“I don’t need big agreements. I would insult Peter Dutton if I asked him to put in writing our agreements, because Peter and I look each other in the eye, we shake each others hand, and we know that I can trust him.”

“We’re going to deliver. That’s the sort of contract that Peter Dutton and I are going to have with the people in Australia.

“We’re going to look you in the eye, we’re going to tell you what we’re going to do, and we’re going to get on and do it.”

Camera Icon Nationals leader David Littleproud spruiked his strong relationship with Mr Dutton, telling the audience he trusts the Liberal leader with “every fibre of my being”. Richard Dobson / NewsWire Credit: News Corp Australia

Mr Littleproud spruiked the Coalition’s cost-of-living policies, including its gas and nuclear policies, halving the fuel excise and its threat to split up supermarket giants.

“We’ve had the courage to know and understand that there are Australians today that not only are struggling to put food on the table tonight, to pay their mortgage, to actually be able to take the kids to sport on the weekend, we’re going to give them immediate relief,” he said, highlighting the 25c cut to the fuel excise.

While Mr Dutton has faced questions on whether the Coalition was committed to its nuclear policy, which will build seven state-owned reactors by 2050, Mr Littleproud was firm in his words.

“I’m part of a Coalition that wants to leave a legacy, a legacy that just doesn’t last 10 years, but lasts 60 to 80 years and beyond,” he said.

“We have to transition some of our coal fired power stations. So why wouldn’t we transition them to nuclear energy? It just makes sense.”

Liberal luminaries front Dutton’s launch

Key Liberal Party front benchers were in attendance at Sunday’s Coalition campaign launch, including James Paterson, Bridget McKenzie, Michaelia Cash and Jane Hume, as well as Nationals Leader David Littleproud and Deputy Liberal Leader Sussan Ley.

The Liberal event was also attended by former prime ministers John Howard, Tony Abbott, and Scott Morrison, who all got a lengthy applause when they were introduced by the Coalition’s Western Sydney spokesman Mel McKintosh.

The Lindsay MP called out “Menzie’s forgotten people, Howard’s battlers and Scott Morrison’s Quiet Australians” and described Western Sydney as the “heartland” of the “forgotten people”.

Camera Icon Former Prime Ministers Tony Abbott and Scott Morrison at the Liberal Party campaign launch held at the Liverpool Catholic Club at Prestons in Western Sydney. Richard Dobson / NewsWire Credit: News Corp Australia

Camera Icon Former Prime Minister John Howard was also among the Liberal elite in attendance on Sunday. Richard Dobson / NewsWire Credit: News Corp Australia

She said Western Sydney, where the Coalition is targeting key outer-city electorates, housed the suburbs of the “aspirational working class” who had moved “out of the city to secure their slice of the Australian dream and a better life for their families”.

”Today, Western Sydney is a microcosm of Australia, like all the outer suburbs of the cities of our great country, with families, small businesses, tradies and aspirational people working so hard to get ahead over the last three years, they have been hoodwinked, they have been let down, and they have been lied to by the Albanese government,” she said.

Notably there was no Welcome or acknowledgement of country, however the audience was asked to stand prior to the introduction of Mr Littleproud to the stage.

Farmers stage wild protest outside PM’s hotel

Protesters have targeted Anthony Albanese’s hotel in downtown Perth only hours before Labor is set to officially kick off its re-election campaign in the Western Australian capital.

About a dozen protesters from the Keep The Sheep movement picketed outside the Prime Minister’s hotel on Sunday, while cars blaring sheep noises and others with advertisements for Liberal candidate for Swan, Mic Fels, drove past.

Even upstairs in the hotel rooms, the sound of sheep blaring from the loudspeakers on the trucks could still be heard.

Mr Fels attended shortly before 9.30am, telling media and protesters “this is a destruction of a really important industry.

“I mean, Australia came up on sheets’ backs, and especially Western Australia came up on the sheep’s back.

“The shutdown in industry for preference votes from animal parties is walking over legitimate Australian businesses, and if they’re going to do that to farmers, they can do that to anybody.

“That’s why we need to get Labor the flock out of Western Australia.”

Camera Icon Protesters gathered outside Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s hotel in Perth, blaring sheep noises and ads for Liberal member Mic Fels (pictured). Jason Edwards / NewsWire Credit: News Corp Australia

Camera Icon Mark Butler and Katy Gallagher walk through the protest group. Jason Edwards / NewsWire Credit: News Corp Australia

The protesters are arguing against Mr Albanese’s pledge to halt live exports.

One protester accused the Prime Minister of being “ruthless” and “incompetent”.

“It’s going to withstand an incompetent, ruthless Prime Minister, the worst one in Australian history,” he said.

“This has been a successful campaign because it’s about our communities.

“We’ve got the shearing industry, the trucking industry, the stub Merino breeders, the live exporters all come together, because this is about communities, and we’re going to lose 30 odd communities in the south west of Western Australia over this alone.

“It’s a $2 billion flow on industry from the wool and the sheep industries that’s been absolutely wiped out by this Prime Minister.

“It’s a disgrace, and he needs to go.”

A large contingent of AFP officers were present during the protest, and at one point appeared to attempt to move the protesters on before a brief negotiation.

Health Minister Mark Butler was also heckled by the protesters as he left the hotel.

Vehicles carrying banners urging voters to put Labor last, including what appeared to be flat-bed trucks carrying hay, briefly closed down the street as they drove past.

Camera Icon Police kept the raucous group at bay. Jason Edwards / NewsWire Credit: News Corp Australia

Dutton targeted by nuclear protesters

Peter Dutton did not escape the campaign launch chaos.

Protesters dressed in hazmat suits attempted to up-end the Coalition campaign launch in Western Sydney on Sunday morning.

About six members from the climate organisation Greenpeace were seen outside the Liverpool Catholic Club in Western Sydney.

The small group were protesting against the Coalition’s nuclear policy, and were asked to leave shortly after arriving by event security.

Greenpeace Australia Pacific chief executive David Ritter said the nuclear plan was “too risky and too dangerous” and called on Mr Dutton to dump the “unpopular, unviable, and dangerous nuclear plan”.

He said the Coalition had no plans to safely dispose of toxic waste and said it was a “dangerous distraction” from Australia’s 2050 net zero target.

“We’re sounding the alarm on the dangers of the Coalition’s reckless nuclear plan that could expose Australian communities to an accident involving highly radioactive waste, and will prolong the use of climate-wrecking coal and gas for decades,” he said.

“Greenpeace will always challenge policies that harm people, nature, and the climate. That is why today we have sent a loud and clear message to Australian voters — don’t risk Dutton’s nuclear plan.”

Dutton to make mortgages tax deductible

Peter Dutton will make mortgage interest payments tax deductible for first home buyers in a huge new election cost-of-living pitch.

The policy, expected to be announced on Sunday at the Coalition’s campaign launch in western Sydney, would allow first-time buyers of newly built homes to deduct mortgage payments from their income tax bill.

The scheme would be limited to five years, to the first $650,000 of a mortgage and means tested at $175,000 for singles and $250,000 for couples, the ABC reported on Sunday morning.

The deduction would lower how much first-home buyers have to pay in tax, boosting their spending power.

It is expected to save a family on an average income some $11,000 a year over five years.

Australian Financial Review editor Michael Stuchbury, appearing on the ABC’s Insiders program on Sunday, slammed the policy and said it would be a “very bad thing” if it was entrenched in the tax code.

“It would go against … none of the Henry Tax Review has suggested this, none of the tax reform has suggested this,” he said.

“It is a purely political thing.”

The deductions would likely lower tax collection for the federal government, Mr Stuchbury warned.

Camera Icon Opposition Leader Peter Dutton is expected to announced the mortgage tax deduction policy on Sunday. Thomas Lisson / NewsWire Credit: News Corp Australia

“There is no particular reason why you should get a deduction for your house, and it’s narrowing the tax base,” he said.

“This is borrowed money that other taxpayers are left to pay for at some stage.

“You are just narrowing the tax base and making it harder to get genuine tax reform which goes to sharpening the incentives to growing a bigger economy so we can pay down this debt.”

Housing is now at the centre of duelling cost-of-living campaigns from Labor and the Coalition.

On Sunday, Labor announced a fresh $10bn spend to help first-home buyers get into homes.

The eight-year program would allocate $8bn in loans to state government to build 100,000 homes exclusively for first-home buyers and $2bn in other grants to fast-track property development.

The median house price in Australia is currently $820,000.

Camera Icon Housing has taken centre stage in the election. NewsWire / Daniel Pockett Credit: News Corp Australia

Labor has also pledged to act as guarantors for first-home buyers putting down a deposit for a home.

Labor’s housing pledge a ‘game changer’

The Property Council of Australia has welcomed Anthony Albanese’s plan to allow all first homebuyers to purchase a property with just a five per cent deposit, with the rest covered by the federal government.

Labor will also build 100,000 new properties exclusively for first-time buyers under the plan, as well as raise property price caps for government loans and scrap income and place caps.

Chief Executive Mike Zorbas welcomed what he said was a balance between supply-side investment and demand stimulus, supporting both first home buyers and acting as a guard against global uncertainty.

“This kind of generational investment is a game changer for new housing supply,” Mr Zorbas said.

“100,000 new homes will be a big boost to our welcome and ambitious 1.2 million new homes target. We look forward to early industry involvement in the scheme design to make sure the benefits are maximised.”

Mr Zorbas also welcomed the expansion of the Home Guarantee Scheme to support first home buyers entering the housing market.

Bookies say Dutton is a longshot

The Coalition’s election hopes are fading, according to the money markets.

Betting giants TAB and Sportsbet both expect either a Labor majority or minority government on May 3.

On Sunday morning, April 13, Sportsbet priced Labor to supply Australia’s next prime minister, meaning either a minority or majority Labor victory, at $1.31.

That means a $1 bet on Labor with Sportsbet would deliver a $1.31 return in the vent of a Labor win.

The Coalition is priced at $3.55.

TAB puts a Labor minority government at $1.85 and a Labor majority at $2.75.

A Coalition minority government is priced at $5, with a majority at $17.

‘For 40 years we have not been building enough’

Housing Minister Clare O’Neil said the country’s housing supply crisis had built up over 40 years.

“Building new homes takes time,” she told Insiders.

“The average time to build an apartment in this building is three years. Our government is doing a lot to truncate those time lines but it is the reality of the situation.

“Now that doesn’t take away from the importance of building supply. We have a housing crisis in this country because for 40 years we have not been building enough homes and our government is stepping up and doing something very meaningful and genuine about building that supply back up.

She said the deposit guarantor scheme would help young Australians enter the property ladder without having to wait for years for supply to catch up to demand.

“We know we don’t want young people around this country waiting for us to build our way out of this crisis, so we are also offering meaningful short-term relief by saying to every young person in the country our government will back you to get into a home of your own with a deposit of just 5 per cent,” she said.

“This is offering the opportunity to be paying off their own mortgage, not someone else’s.”

Camera Icon Ms O’Neil said the government’s policies would boost supply. NewsWire / Martin Ollman Credit: News Corp Australia

She defended public intervention in the private market to build homes, saying the crisis demanded a “bloody active” government.

“Two generations ago in this country, an ordinary working family could get into home ownership and give their children the safety, security and stability that they deserve,” she said.

“That is not always possible today and that is where we’re intervening.

“We won’t start an Australian government building company to build these houses.

“We will be building partnerships with state governments and with private developers to support them to build the stock that is desperately needed around our country.

“I will say to you again, the alternative to the Government rolling up its and engaging on this is to do nothing at all about the supply problem.”

She said it was “too early” to comment on the Coalition’s tax deduction proposal.

“I think it is a bit early for me to comment on it,” she said.

“What we’ve seen today is public policy on the run for a campaign on the slide here.”

‘I don’t know’: Monique Ryan’s wild call on paid content

Independent Teal MP Monique Ryan has stumbled over whether politicians should declare payments to content providers.

On Insiders, Ms Ryan, who represents the electorate of Kooyong, said she “didn’t have an opinion” on whether politicians should declare to voters if they had paid for positive content on social media.

“We pay to generate the content we put to the voters, not sure there’s an issue there,” she said.

Insiders host David Speers asked whether commissioned content, or content paid for by politicians, should be made clear to voters.

“I don’t have an opinion on it,” she replied

“Really?” Mr Speers shot back.

“You don’t think voters deserve to know if someone they are watching is saying great things about that politician, whether they’re being paid by the politician?”

Camera Icon Monique Ryan represents the inner-Melbourne seat of Kooyong. NewsWire / Martin Ollman Credit: News Corp Australia

“I’d have to give it thought,” she replied.

“It’s not something I have given great thought.”

The line of questioning followed the revelation Ms Ryan’s fellow Teal independent Allegra Spender paid an agency to produce social media content for her.

“I think it’s an interesting question,” Ms Ryan said.

“I think media diversity and the way that our media works in this country is something that would certainly merit greater examination.”

Teal reveals plan for hung parliament

Polls point to a hung parliament, but Ms Ryan said she could feasibly support both sides of politics.

She told Insiders in the event of a hung parliament, she would seek to meet with both Peter Dutton and Anthony Albanese before pledging her support to anyone.

“I would support whichever major leader could provide the policies best in keeping with the values and the desires of the people of Kooyong,” she said.

Chalmers slams Dutton’s tax cut

Jim Chalmers has hit out at the Coalition’s proposed $1200 tax cut, which he said would not provide “ongoing help” with cost-of-living pressures.

“The Liberals’ tax policy is to permanently raise taxes on every Australian taxpayer and take away ongoing tax cuts under Labor,” he said.

“Only a Coalition this irresponsible could commit another $10 billion and still provide no ongoing help with the cost of living.”

Camera Icon Treasurer Jim Chalmers (centre) has slammed the Coalition’s proposed one-off $1200 tax cut. NewsWire / John Gass Credit: News Corp Australia

The Coalition’s measure is designed as a one-off boost for Australian workers on incomes between $48,000 and $104,000 that would arrive in 2026.

Mr Chalmers said Labor tax cuts would put an average of more than $2500 into people’s pockets each year.

“Labor has permanent, legislated tax cuts for every taxpayer that provide responsible and meaningful support,” he said.

“Peter Dutton will take those away and hike your taxes permanently.”

‘Untenable’: Coalition lashed for women call

Campaign controversy surrounding women in combat roles continues to escalate, with Richard Marles calling out shadow Liberal defence minister Andrew Hastie’s refusal to walk back comments belittling the policy.

Appearing on Sky News Agenda with Andrew Clennell on Sunday morning, the defence minister said Mr Hastie’s position was “untenable”.

“There are 460 women today in combat roles who meet the requirements to serve in combat roles,” Mr Marles said.

“I think it is untenable, that he is saying in respect to 470 service women who meet the criteria, despite the fact they meet the criteria, because they are women they should not be able to serve in that role.

“It’s 2025 and this is the position that an alternative defence minister from the Liberal Party is saying in relation to our defence force.”

Camera Icon Defence Minister Richard Marles slammed into his Liberal counterpart Andrew Hastie on Sunday. NewsWire / Martin Ollman Credit: News Corp Australia

The heated debate on the appropriate role for women in the military blew up following remarks from disendorsed Liberal candidate and former soldier Ben Britton in which he said women should not serve in combat roles in the military.

“Their hips are being destroyed because they (women) can’t cope with the carrying of the heavy loads and the heavy impacts that is required for doing combat-related jobs,” Mr Britton said on a podcast before his preselection to run in the campaign.

“Why would you want to send your beautiful women? Your females, the ones that are the backbone of your society. Your society only exists because of women. Why would you want to sacrifice them in war, on the altar?”

The Liberal Party removed him from the campaign, saying his views were “inconsistent” with the party’s position.

But Mr Britton then hit back in a radio interview last week, saying his position matched that of Mr Hastie.

“You said that I don’t want women in the ADF, that’s in fact the opposite is true,” he said.

“I serve with great women in the ADF. I serve with extraordinary women.

“My position is the same as Andrew Hastie, the shadow minister for defence and the great Jim Molan, that women should not serve specifically in combat roles, specifically in the army itself.”

Mr Hastie, the member for Canning, has previously argued that close combat units should be exclusively male.

Camera Icon Andrew Hastie has previously questioned policies permitting women to serve in combat roles. NewsWire / Martin Ollman Credit: News Corp Australia

On Sunday, Mr Marles said Mr Hastie had gone “missing” from the campaign.

“Rather than clarifying, he (Mr Hastie) doubled down on comments he made seven years ago, where that is exactly his view.”

Peter Dutton has defended Mr Hastie and said women could serve in “any role” they wanted to.

“Andrew Hastie’s view is the same as mine,” the Opposition leader said.

Campaign spokesman James Paterson defended Mr Hastie on Sunday morning and said he would make an “outstanding” defence minister.

“If I was Richard Marles I wouldn’t be lecturing Andrew Hastie about his service to his country,” the senator told Mr Clennell.

“Andrew Hastie has actually served in combat, actually served on the frontline, actually knows what it is like to pull on a uniform.

“Richard Marles hasn’t done any of that, nor have I, but nor am I not criticising people who have.

“Andrew Hastie will be an outstanding defence minister under a Dutton Coalition government should we have the honour because he will deal with the disaster that has unfolded under Richard Marles’ watch.”

Crucial day for Dutton and Albo

The federal election has morphed into the battle of the cash splashes with both Anthony Albanese and Peter Dutton set to debut major cost-of-living policies at the Labor and Liberal campaign launches.

The Prime Minister will woo first-home buyers with a $10bn bid to build 100,000 homes specifically for people looking to get into the housing market.

Labor’s co-ownership Help To Buy scheme will also be expanded to all first-home buyers regardless of income thresholds, with Mr Albanese also set to announce beefed up house price limits of up to $1m for buyers in Sydney.

The Opposition Leader is hoping to trump Labor’s tax cuts with a one-off sugar hit of up to $1200 for Aussies earning up to $144,000.

Approximately half of all taxpayers who earn between $48,000 to $104,000 will get the full amount.

Mr Dutton is set to address party faithful alongside Nationals Leader David Littleproud and Deputy Liberal Leader Sussan Ley.

Mr Dutton’s family will also join him at the all important event which will kick off a critical week for the ailing Coalition.

Camera Icon Prime Minister Anthony Albanese at a BBQ with about 200 WA Labor supporters at Winthrop Park with partner, Jodie Haydon. Jason Edwards / NewsWire Credit: News Corp Australia

With 20 days to go until voters hit the polling booths on May 3, Mr Albanese is set to front the party faithful at Labor’s campaign launch in Perth, with Mr Dutton hoping to sure up support with the Liberal launch in Western Sydney.

Mr Albanese appeared side-by-side with Premier Roger Cook on Saturday, who secured a landslide victory in the state election earlier this year, before attending an event in the Perth suburbs.

Mr Albanese will be looking to sandbag gains in Western Australia that helped secure him victory in 2022, while the Liberals will be seeking to overturn those same gains.

Peter Dutton was also touring Perth on Saturday morning, but found himself embroiled in controversy after Jacinta Nampijinpa Price errantly repeated the MAGA slogan.

Mr Price was speaking next to Mr Dutton when she said “make Australia great again”, though she later claimed the incident was not an intentional reference to MAGA.

Camera Icon Peter Dutton was also campaigning in Perth on Saturday. Picture Thomas Lisson / NewsWire Credit: News Corp Australia

“If I said that, I didn’t even realise I said that, but no, I’m an Australian and I want to ensure that we get Australia back on track,” she said

After further questioning, she accused reporters travelling with Mr Dutton of being “obsessed”.

“So let’s be very, very clear, media, you’re all obsessed with Donald Trump. We’re not.”

Intentional or not, the incident gave Mr Albanese and Labor campaign spokesman Jason Clare ammunition, criticising the Coalition for “cut and pasting” US ideas in Australia.