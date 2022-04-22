Wheatbelt residents studying tertiary education will have access to free internet, computers, printers, video conferencing and a student support officer in four regional towns after a $14 million Federal Government investment.

Federal Regional Education Minister Bridget McKenzie visited WA this week to unveil $21m for eight new regional universities across the nation, including the creation of a Wheatbelt University Centre for the first time.

Founded in 2018, the Regional Universities program was designed to help provide support to students studying tertiary education while living in regional communities, with more than 2400 students using the 26 already in place.

“Regional University Centres supported more than 2400 students across Australia in 2021 to undertake further education, many of them who would never have considered this if it wasn’t for these facilities,” Ms McKenzie said.

Narrogin, Wongan Hills, Merredin, and York are set to be home to the initial hubs for the Wheatbelt University Centre, with plans for the York facility to open early next year and the other three in the second half of this year.

Ms McKenzie said those living in regional Australia were less than half as likely to complete a university degree compared with people in cities and Regional University Centres were helping to “reverse this trend”.

“It is wonderful that once this centre is up and running local students won’t need to leave home and relocate to study,” she said.

“They will be able to enrol in a university course and complete a degree or another tertiary qualification and their skills could stay in the region and help the community.

“A student’s ability to access a high-quality education should not be determined by their postcode.”

The Wheatbelt University Centre marks an expansion of the model already in place in Geraldton and Albany, which supported hundreds of students undertaking tertiary education between the two facilities last year.

The centres have been touted for their ability to support those completing university studies in communities they know and love, allowing easier access of higher education without having to leave their homes.

Regional Development Australia spent months preparing its submission to the Federal Government to have the facilities rolled out in the Wheatbelt after identifying a need for access to higher education facilities in the region.

RDA Wheatbelt regional development director Mandy Walker said a hub model had been developed, utilising current infrastructure, with plans to appoint a director and four part-time learning support officers.

She said discussions with Curtin University, Murdoch University and Uni SA had identified “ready to deliver” courses with a market in the Wheatbelt, including nursing, agriculture, education, art, mining and renewable energy.

Any student, regardless of what university they study with, would be able to access these facilities and support.

Ms Walker said the funding was an important step in showcasing the Wheatbelt as a “modern, smart region”, where you could pursue a workforce-ready career pathway.

“The Wheatbelt is home to some of the most innovative businesses, farming systems, industry, and service sectors in the State, who are willing to partner with us,” she said.

“Our model for a regional university enables those people already in the workforce to access additional study options and for our school students, both regional and returning from boarding school, an opportunity to connect with a future-focused career path.”

RDA Wheatbelt chair Terry Waldron said 60 per cent of people who studied in the regions, stayed in the regions to work and the new initiative would give regional communities a way to attract and retain residents.

“This will be a great outcome for our hospitals and schools, as well as the key industry sectors of agriculture and mining,” he said.

“I would like to thank the industry and local government partners who came on board early on to support this application and contribute to our success securing funds.”

RDA Wheatbelt will hire one director and four, part-time learning support officers — based in Narrogin, Wongan Hills, Merredin, and York — to run the hubs, with positions expected to be advertised soon.

While visiting WA, Ms McKenzie pledged to keep the Albany Universities Centre and Geraldton Universities Centre with funding for at the next four years as part of a $27m commitment to keep 16 centres running, if re-elected.