A Matter of Public Interest motion calling on the State Parliament to get behind the live sheep industry as it fights the Federal Government’s planned phase out of the trade is on the cards tomorrow, according to a WA Nationals spokesman.

It will be the first Matter of Public Interest motion put up by the Nationals, after it moved a Private Members Business motion on June 15.

Opposition leader Shane Love will head the WA Nationals team at a doorstop press conference outside State Parliament at 12.30pm, prior to the Parliament sitting, with agriculture spokesman Colin de Grussa, Roe MP Peter Rundle, and Central Wheatbelt MP Mia Davies in support.

Liberal agricultural spokesman Steve Martin is also expected to be in attendance.

“The Matter of Public Interest will call on the State Government to show some backbone and real support for WA communities affected by the live export ban,” according to a WA Nationals spokesman.

Mr de Grussa said the State and Federal Governments weren’t listening to the needs of sheep producers and industry stakeholders and the Nationals felt they had to do something to draw more attention to the issue.

“This is about real people, and their livelihoods,” Mr de Grussa said.

“The Government is ignoring the impact of the trade ban on the livestock industry, especially the flow on affects to cattle.”

Camera Icon Australia's live sheep export trade is worth about $85 million a year. (Richard Wainwright/AAP PHOTOS) Credit: AAP

He said the affects of a ban also went as far as Australia’s overseas markets and whether or not they would continue to view the country as a reliable source of agricultural products.

“It’s a big risk the Government is making, if that’s what they choose,” he said.

The ban of the live sheep trade is not expected to occur until after the 2025 election.

The panel organised to work out the best way to conduct the phase out held a consultation meeting in Merredin today and is expected to draw a large crowd at its final Perth meeting on Friday.