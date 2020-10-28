Road closed after hay truck catches fire near Corrigin

Firefighters are continuing to monitor a blaze near Corrigin this morning after a truck carting hay through the area caught fire last night.

At about 7.30pm, Department of Fire and Emergency Services were alerted to the blaze near the intersection of Bruce Rock-Corrigin Rd and Corrigin-Narembeen Rd Kurrenkutten, about 20km from Corrigin.

Emergency services and the volunteer bushfire brigade attended the scene, where the truck’s two trailers of hay were ablaze.

The driver was unharmed and able to take the truck off the trailers, but the trailers were destroyed.

Bruce Rock-Corrigin Rd 5km south of Corrigin-Narembeen Rd remains closed in both directions as fire fighters work to contain the fire, as the hay continues to burn and smoke blows over the road.

It is anticipated the road will be closed for the next 24 hours.

The cause of the fire was determined as accidental.

Corrigin shire president Des Hickey commended the efforts of local volunteers and the “fantastic support” they provided managing the situation.

A bushfire advice alert remains and motorists are asked to avoid the area and be aware of fire and emergency services personnel working on site.