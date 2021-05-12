WA beef producers have proven they are a force to be reckoned with, taking top honours and a suite of top-five spots in a national competition showcasing the best beef in Australia.

Several local farming families had something to write home about following Beef Australia 2021’s National Beef Carcase Competition, held over the past week in Rockhampton.

The three-yearly event celebrates Australia’s $15 billion cattle industry, attracting crowds of more than 100,000 people.

For Pemberton beef producers John and Christine Bendotti, who run 300 Angus cattle and grow potatoes and avocados in the South West’s premiere food bowl region, it was a proud moment.

They not only took the top spot in the pasture fed — pen of three heavy trade chiller steers or heifers class, but also took third, fourth and fifth places in the category for their Angus cattle.

“I’m pretty honoured,” Mr Bendotti said.

It was a back-to-back win for the farmers, who placed first and second in the same category at the last competition in 2018, when they entered their cattle for the first time.

“That took me by surprise, so I thought ‘why not put a few more in this year?’,” he said.

He said the results gave them confidence in the genetics they were using and the values they were breeding for.

“I was very happy with the results and the gradings,” Mr Bendotti said.

“I’m heavily into the genetics.

“There were four different sires over the four lots I entered, so I could see what the difference was, but it turned out they all got very similar scores, which is good.”

They also placed sixth in the Pasture fed — pen of three medium trade chiller steers or heifers — 180-260kg class.

Brunswick’s John Galati Family Trust enjoyed two major wins, topping the grain fed — pen of three medium trade chiller steers or heifers — 180-260kg category and claiming the Beef Australia highest pen award (highest scoring pen of three from classes 1-7).

They also placed third and sixth in the grain fed — pen of three heavy trade chiller steers or heifers — 260.1-340kg category.

AS & M Campbell & Son of Keysbrook also got a win, as well as placing third and fifth, in the pasture fed — pen of three medium trade chiller steers or heifers — 180-260kg class.

They also placed second in the pasture fed — pen of three heavy trade chiller steers or heifers — 260.1-340kg class, won by the Bendottis.

Harvey Beef also placed among the top six in two categories, coming fourth and fifth in the grain fed — pen of three heavy trade chiller steers or heifers — 260.1-340kg class and third and sixth in the grain fed — pen of three export chiller bullocks — 300-420kg class.

Mr Bendotti said the number of WA names on the scoreboard indicated how far along WA was in its breeding genetics, giving credit to the Angus Society for the work it had done over the years.

At an awards ceremony, former Northern Territory Cattlemen’s Association chief Tracey Hayes — who led the charge in the Federal Court case taking on the 2011 Labor Government’s live export ban — was honoured for her dedication to the industry and named the 2021 Queensland Country Life beef achiever.