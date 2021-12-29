Jarrah honey produced by the award winning Fewster’s Farm in WA has been selected as one of the ‘hero’ ingredients to be showcased at a dinner hosted by the State Government at the Dubai Expo early in the New Year.

The dinner, in the Australian Pavilion for about 80 important stakeholders attending the Expo, will feature three courses highlighting WA produce.

Held every five years since 1851, the six-month Expo is one of the world’s oldest and biggest international events and provides an opportunity for Australian businesses to promote the nation’s culture, values, technological and economic capabilities.

Fewster’s jarrah honey has been a popular souvenir available at the Australian pavilion throughout the Dubai Expo, which opened earlier this year and has attracted more than eight million visitors after being delayed for a year.

The Federal Government-coordinated Australian Pavilion was designed to present a distinctive Australian brand that maximises the appeal of Australia as a place to visit, study, invest and do business.

It has hosted a program that showcases the best of Australia, with more than 140 events, 180 cultural performances, 600 sport activities and more than 110 Australian speakers.

The yet-to-be-announced honey dish will be accompanied by an introductory video describing the unique jarrah forests of WA and the special qualities of Fewster’s jarrah honey that have made it so sought-after for its certified low GI and extensive health qualities. The honey is also certified organic.

Beekeeper and proprietor Kim Fewster, of Muchea, said it was an honour to have his honey selected for the dinner.

“During the past few years I have worked hard to develop export markets for my honey throughout the Middle East,” he said.

“This has been recognised by several export awards, but the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development selecting my honey for such a showcase is really very special.

“Many people love jarrah honey just for its taste, but others enjoy it because it has extraordinary natural anti-microbial activity, high fructose and low glucose levels, high antioxidant content, plus other beneficial vitamins and minerals.

“This anti-microbial activity is measured by the term Total Activity and depending on the purity, raw jarrah honey can have a TA of more than 38, which is very high,” he said.

Jarrah trees are only found in WA and flower only every two years, making the honey rare and frequently in short supply.