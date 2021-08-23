The pans were hot and the food was sizzling as WA chefs took to the McIntosh and Son Mingenew Midwest Expo main stage for the Paddock to Plate presentations.

A special guest also donned an apron and got to work behind the stove — former West Coast Eagles star Matt Priddis.

Hoards of expo-goers flocked to see the Brownlow medallist whip up some lamb cutlets, alongside Watheroo farmer and Cocky Likes to Cook founder Brad Millsteed, and MC and The Farmers Cook WA founder Fiona Cosgrove. There was plenty of footy talk and banter keeping the crowd entertained before the chefs dished up crumbed lamb cutlets and pasta with pork.

Camera Icon Brad Millsteed of #cockylikestocook, Fiona Cosgrove of The Farmers Cook WA and West Coast Eagles star Matt Priddis cook up a storm at the Paddock to Plate Presentation.

While he was nervous, Priddis embraced the challenge and had a great time.

“I’ve absolutely had a ball,” he said. “I was very, very nervous leading into the event ... but Brad is an absolute professional and such a great fella, so it was a good experience.

“I’d never cooked it before so I’ll be taking it home and sharing it with the family.”

The trio took to the kitchen together twice over the two-day event, and used the opportunity to raise awareness of mental health and the importance of checking in on your mates.

Camera Icon Chefs Theo Kalogeracos and Steve Dalgleish entertained the crowds with their banter and got creative with lupin flour for their Paddock to Plate Presentations.

Chefs Theo Kalogeracos and Steve Dalgleish also cooked up a storm, cooking three times during the expo, serving up lupin pancakes with Asian-style pork using local lupin flour and meat grown and butchered by WA College of Agriculture — Morawa.

Camera Icon Chef and former Mingenew resident Kiri Bolton used local WA produce and vegetables from her own garden for her presentation, as well as following a recipe from the Yuna CWA Cookbook.

Former Mingenew local Kiri Bolton also took a turn on the hotplates alongside Mrs Cosgrove, using local WA produce and vegetables from Mrs Bolton’s own garden for the presentation.

Together they made lamb koftas — with meat from the WA College of Agriculture — Morawa — and a seven-layer Greek salad, using a recipe from the Yuna CWA Cookbook.

Camera Icon Paddock to Plate emcee Fiona Cosgrove entertained the crowds with her witty banter.

Mrs Cosgrove said the Paddock to Plate presentations had been a great success.

“I’m really happy,” she said.

“Every session had a very good crowd — it was a really busy little hub.”

The sunshine over the two-day event was the icing on the cake.

“When we were setting up the main stage on Tuesday afternoon the rain was coming in and I was standing there getting wet ... and people were unpacking their gear,” Mrs Cosgrove said.

“So I was really impressed when I woke up on Wednesday and the sun was shining.”

Camera Icon West Coast Eagles star Matt Priddis cooks up a storm.

Priddis, who also hosted handball competitions at the Bankwest stall throughout the expo, said it had been an amazing experience overall.

“It’s been fantastic ... the weather’s been great and there’s been a really good vibe around the place,” he said. “Everyone seems to be really happy, and it’s great to see and great to be a part of it.”

“We’ve been lucky enough to play a couple of handball competitions and the skills are very good. I was here six weeks ago with the Mingenew Footy Club so some familiar faces and the kids have got a lot of great skills, as you always find in country towns — they love their sport.”