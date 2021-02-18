Nominations are open for the Australian Wool Industry Medal to recognise those who have made an exceptional contribution to the national industry.

Run by Victorian-based Wool Industries Australia, formerly the Federation of Australian Wool Organisations, the accolade was established in 2018.

Nomination categories include producing, shearing, wool classing, testing, brokering, market reporting and analysis, administration or regulation service, exporting, processing, education, science, promotion and fashion.

Five recipients have been chosen to receive the 2020 Australian Wool Industry Medal.

The presentations will be made State by State, with the first medal presented in Adelaide to former WoolProducers Australia president Richard Halliday.

Mr Halliday is principal of the Callowie Poll Merino Stud, a respected sheep judge and served as WoolProducers president from 2014 to 2018.

WA shearer Kevin Gellatly was then awarded a medal at the WA Shearing Industry Association’s annual meeting in January.

Gathering his thoughts, Gellatly grinned as he told the crowd he always had “sheep s… on the brain” and believed shearing had given him the best life he could have had.

“I love walking into a shed, smelling lanolin and enjoying the atmosphere … it feels like home,” he said.

Under the guidelines, three referees are required for each nomination, along with candidates’ history of service to the industry.

To be considered, the nominee has to have been active in the wool industry since 1991.

Contributions made before 1991 may also be taken into consideration.

Nominations must include specific examples of the way in which the nominee’s contributions have been outstanding.

Finalists will be decided by the Federation of Wool Organisation, an independent wool industry body, which will appoint a five person panel representing woolgrowers, wool agencies, wool services, wool exporters or processors, and the federation.

Nominations close on May 3.