WA’s first animal welfare course targeted at shearing teams is set to roll out this year.

The Wool Harvesting Industry Animal Welfare Course will be delivered across the State through Australian Wool Innovation, targeting woolgrowers, shearing contractors and shed staff.

The course was founded by AWI national manager for wool harvesting training and careers development Craig French and developed by Shearing Contractors Association of Australia executive officer Glen Hayes.

Mr French told the WA Shearing Industry Association annual meeting on January 17 that national uptake of the course had exceeded 1000 participants.

TAFE South Regional lecturer Rob Carter, who will coordinate the two-hour workshops throughout WA, said it was the first program of its kind in the State.

“It’s important to be conscious of animal welfare, some people feel they are separated from the animal, they must be made aware they have a connection to the sheep,” he said.

“With social media and animal welfare splinter groups, we have to be at our game.”

The course covers quality assurance schemes for animal welfare, Australian sheep handling standards, minimum welfare requirements relevant to individual roles, appropriate equipment selection and calm sheep handling techniques for shearers and shed staff. Participants will also be trained in injury assessment, reporting procedures, practical suturing and treatment, and techniques for dealing with non-compliant staff.

The program was trialled at the WA College of Agriculture — Narrogin in May with 20 participants and again in June with 14 people.

Mr Carter said the course was funded by Australian Wool Innovation and would be free to participants.

He said a certificate of attendance would be of particular benefit to woolgrowers, contractors and staff involved in wool harvesting.

Further information is available from Mr Carter on 0437 310 825.