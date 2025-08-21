Australian Wool Innovation has combined fibres from land and sea to create a “ground breaking” new natural performance fibre.

The new innovation, called Wool Alginate Fibre Blend, integrated the capabilities of super soft wool with the natural advantages of brown seaweed.

It is the not-for-profit’s most recent bid to showcase the versatility and superior performance of wool.

Chief executive John Roberts said product innovation was an essential part of what AWI does for woolgrowers.

“At AWI, we want wool in as many different products as possible, so we work at pushing the boundaries of wool technology,” he said.

“These new developments not only highlight the incredible versatility and performance of wool but also underscore our dedication to sustainability and innovation.

“We believe these advancements will set new standards in the textile industry and open up exciting opportunities for designers and manufacturers worldwide.”

Camera Icon Australian Wool Innovation's wool alginate fibre blend. Credit: Australian Wool Innovation

The yarn — developed in partnership with Südwolle Group and IMPETUS Portugal Têxteis — combines wool’s natural softness, moisture absorption and flame resistance with brown seaweed’s enhanced skin comfort and moisture retention.

AWI believed it brought a new dimension of comfort and seamless adaptation to both indoor and outdoor environments and offered a circular solution for performance apparel, medical textiles, workwear and home textiles.

The Wool Alginate Fibre Blend is one of four innovative trends AWI has recently highlighted.

Other trends include whole garment knitting technology, lightweight performance wool and wool denim.

Mr Roberts said innovation is at the heart of what AWI does.

“By continuously exploring new applications and technologies for wool, we help create products that meet the evolving demands of consumers who prioritise sustainable and natural fibres,” he said.

“This not only helps us tap into new markets but also reinforces wool’s position as a premium, eco-friendly material.”