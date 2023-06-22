The search is on for three new directors to join Australian Wool Innovation’s board, with two Kojonup farmers Neil Jackson and Steve McGuire vying to replace outgoing WA director David Webster.

AWI’s five-person board nomination committee met for the first time last week, and confirmed speculation in the industry that more than two positions would need to be filled after board members James Morgan and Mr Webster retire at the November 17 AGM.

Both Mr Morgan and Mr Webster will help select the new directors, after joining the committee.

Camera Icon AWI board nomination committee chair Julie Cox. Credit: supplied/AWI / supplied/AWI

A third board vacancy is expected to be announced in coming weeks, but who is retiring or stepping down is yet to be revealed.

An AWI spokesman said the committee had put the call out for applications from “skill-based directors to fill specific areas of expertise identified by the board”. More information is expected to be unveiled in July.

The committee will consider applications and make non-binding recommendations in October, with the other three members including independent chair Julie Cox, independent member Michael Field, and Heidrick and Struggles partner Michael Thomas.

Camera Icon Wool industry consultative panel nominee Michael Field has been chosen as a representative of the wool industry independent from AWI on the board nomination committee. Credit: supplied / supplied/AWI

Director applications open on September 1 and close September 18, with the new directors set to be unveiled at the AWI annual general meeting in Sydney on November 17.

Both Mr Jackson and Mr McGuire are working towards gathering 100 signatures to enable them to submit their formal applications by the September 18 deadline, after unveiling their plans to step up.

To find out more about the AWI board election process, visit the AWI website or contact the company’s secretary Lucy Meadley at at lucy.meadley@wool.com or (02) 8295 412.