Woolgrowers have voted in one new board director at the Australian Wool Innovation annual general meeting on Friday, and re-elected two incumbents.

In the online annual general meeting, new nominee Georgia Hack will join current chairman Jock Laurie and fellow director Don Macdonald for three-year terms on the board.

The board directed its open proxies towards all three candidates.

The other candidates that were unsuccessful included Steven Read, Michael Field, Chick Olsson and Sydney Laurie.

The board vote:

Jock Laurie — 98,779 (13,271 chair proxies) for, 55,629 against.

Don Macdonald — 105,988 (15,139 proxies) for, 45,239 against.

Georgia Hack — 92,937 (16,622 proxies) for, 61,574 against.

Steven Read — 82,205 for, 53,803 against.

Michael Field — 72,655 for, 60,432 against.

Sydney Lawrie — 35,817 for, 81,480 against.

Chick Olsson — 26,991 for, 102,263 against.

Woolgrowers voted in the 2021 WoolPoll this month to maintain the 1.5 per cent levy.

AWI’s recommendation to return to a two per cent levy payment was voted down, with almost half the votes for the 1.5 per cent option.

Mr Laurie said the 1.5 per cent levy rate had reduced staff numbers from 195 a few years ago to 134 today.

AWI acting chief executive John Roberts said $25 million would be taken from its reserves this financial year after annual revenue fell to its lowest level ever last year.

The company’s recorded revenue of under $57 million was down from about $69 million the previous year.

AWI levy payers also voted to support a cap being placed on the board at seven directors and rule that would mean directors would have to retire after 10 years and then not stand again for another two.

Another resolution recommending the constitution impose a requirement that a director must retire at the AGM held in the first rotation year after they have reached 10 years of service and then be ineligible for re-election until two years have passed, was also passed.

Camera Icon Australian Wool Innovation's board member Don Macdonald. Credit: Australian Wool Innovation / Australian Wool Innovation, AWI Picture: Australian Wool Innovation

Camera Icon AWI’s newest director Georgia Hack. Credit: Michael Findlay / Michael Findlay