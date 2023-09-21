Australian Wool Innovation has upgraded its website to offer a more simplified and better experience for woolgrowers.

The upgrade of wool.com went live on September 4 with a fresh-looking home page that boasts a new black banner, replacing the outdated brown, and a more simplified layout with larger icons.

An AWI spokesman said the work, which was more than a year in the making, was undertaken internally by staff with no additional expenses incurred.

“There has been no extra cost to woolgrowers,” the spokesman said.

“It was all done through internal sources.”

He said “every page has been either updated or deleted” depending on its relevance to the industry, as some information was outdated.

He said the website was not for the wider public but specifically designed for woolgrowers with information relevant to their farming operations.

“The number one accessed part of the website is the Market Intelligence page that provides micron information, figures, and outlooks for the industry,” the spokesman said.

“Woolgrowers can compare the information against the Eastern Market Indicator and their own production reports.”

The five main pages now are On Farm Research, Training and Extension, Market Intelligence, Sustainability and News and Events.

Next to the AWI logo on the banner is still the up-to-date micron price guide.