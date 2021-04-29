A strong field participated in the Pingelly Shears on Saturday, cumulating in a close open final, with three points separating champion Damien Boyle from Mark Parsons in second place.

Nineteen competitors made up the competition that included novice, under-21, intermediate, senior and open categories.

WA Competition Shearing Association president Greg Drew said the event drew a reasonable number of young shearers.

“Overall, there was some very good-quality shearing and a good turnout of younger shearers,” he said. “The open competition pitted two local shearers against Damien Boyle, one of the best on the circuit.

“Boyle had to put in his best effort in the open final, which was very close between Pingelly shearer Mark Parsons and Boyle, who won by three points.”