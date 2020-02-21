Lunch for a good cause

Always busy, always smiling, members of many Country Women’s Association of WA branches are an integral part of the annual Make Smoking History Wagin Woolorama.

The CWA has been part of the Woolorama since its inception in 1972.

These days, it runs a lunch room organised by the Wagin CWA at the “lunches” area between the Stockman’s Bar and Eric Farrow Pavilion.

Each of the Great Southern branches brings something to sell, including sandwiches, cakes, and drinks.

CWA Woodanilling branch president Marjorie Winstanley has volunteered at the stand for 13 years, after joining CWA more than two decades ago.

Each year, her branch makes cupcakes to sell.

This year’s profits will go to recipients — including a gardening project, the town’s Anzac Day service and a children’s Christmas party.

“After all the expenses are paid, each branch gets a share of those profits and then we put it towards different projects,” she said.

“My favourite part of the event is meeting people from different branches, and catching up with people I haven’t seen for a while,” she said.

One of the first buildings constructed on the showgrounds was the CWA booth, which was used for many years until more modern facilities were built.