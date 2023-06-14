Kojonup woolgrower and WAFarmers vice president Steve McGuire will nominate for the board of Australian Wool Innovation this year.

He joins fellow Kojonup farmer Neil Jackson who announced his nomination a few weeks ago.

Mr McGuire said after six years on the board of WoolProducers Australia, he was ready for the opportunity and challenge being apart of AWI would present.

“I have long had a passion for research and believe that the future of the Australian wool industry depends on increasing productivity,” he said.

“Most Western Australian woolgrowers are also grain growers and have seen the benefits of technology and innovation in recent years.

“The sheep industry in general, and wool industry in particular, must make significant gains in productivity to keep wool growers profitable.”

Mr McGuire is a fifth-generation wool grower with 30 years on the farm at Kojonup.

Combined with his six years at Woolproducers he said he has gained a solid understanding of the wider wool industry.

“I have been fortunate enough to meet woolgrowers from around Australia and those involved in processing and support of the wool industry,” he said.

“AWI must continue to provide value for levy payers.

“The current chairman and chief executive have made significant governance improvements and I note the chairman’s comments last year that AWI is closely watching it’s spending.

Camera Icon Kojonup sheep farmer Steve McGuire puts hand up for AWI board position. Credit: Daniel Wilkins / The Sunday Times

He said the greater and meaningful engagement with the wider wool industry of AWI under the current management was noticeable and he is keen for this to continue.

“One of the great joys in my time in industry advocacy is that I have been able to meet so many young men and women who work on and off farm in sheep and wool,” Mr McGuire said.

“They are passionate, capable and intelligent.

“My nomination for the board of AWI is motivated by the need to ensure that we can have a wool industry in which they have a future.”

Mr McGuire reminded levy payers to register as shareholders of AWI so they can vote at the AGM, and “in the director election currently only about 40 per cent of those eligible have done so”.