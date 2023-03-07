Australian Merino wool found its place in the first Formula E race of 2023 in an innovative collaboration between the Nissan racing team and The Woolmark Company.

The official launch of the wool-rich racing team kit designs worn by the Nissan team took place in the ninth season of Formula E racing in Mexico City on January 14.

Formula E racing is a global showcase of zero-emission electric motor racing.

In a similar vein, The Woolmark Company is committed to creating more sustainable and eco-friendly apparel through the use of Merino wool — a responsibly sourced natural fibre.

It seemed fitting then, when the Nissan Formula E team approached Woolmark, that the two work together to create Nissan team uniform for the 2022-2023 season of the all-electric racing event — a collaborative Merino performance project.

The idea of an all-natural team kit was a fresh new innovation in the world of motorsport.

The designs worn by the Nissan team were to take advantage of Merino’s natural properties to maximize performance and comfort.

The kit was made from a Merino blend and was composed of base layers, mid-layers and outer layers.

It includes an average of 50 per cent Merino wool to enhance performance through wool’s technical benefits.

The kit consists of T-shirts, polo shirts, shirts, trousers, shorts, softshell jackets and caps.

It is soft on the skin and offers an exceptional level of moisture management, thermoregulation and breathability properties.

Nissan Formula E team managing director Tommas Volpe said the the kit represented communality between Nissan and The Woolmark Company.

“This development is an exciting one for both partners — we are proud to partner with a company that, like Nissan, dares to do what others don’t and is committed to build a more sustainable future through technology and innovation,” he said.

“This proves once more that, like in Formula E, high performance and sustainability can go hand in hand.

“Partnering with the Woolmark Company was a natural but conscious decision for us, as we continue to look for more sustainable solutions in line with Nissan’s commitment to achieve carbon neutrality across all operations and the life cycle of our products by 2050.”

Australian Wool Innovation chief executive John Roberts said the partnership with Nissan represented the pioneering use of wool across the world.

“AWI is collaborating with leading brands on material development, functionality and aesthetics to constantly innovate,” he said.

He said AWI’s bold first step into the world of motorsport meant a vital search to find a partner that shared the same vision.

“The Nissan Formula E team has the ambition to do things differently, and they are redefining the way we wear wool by bringing the fibre’s innate performance to the motorsport industry,” he said.

“Our technical team worked hand-in-hand to craft a performance-oriented team kit, driving unexpected product offerings thanks to the inherent technical and eco-credentials of the fibre.

“The innovative nature of Merino wool is paralleled to the technology behind Formula E, thanks to manufacturing techniques and engineering between our teams.”