Perth-based Scanlan Wools is in the process of exporting products from its subsidiary clothing brand, Swoolly, into India, as well as seeking “suitable brand partners” in Australia as it grows its business.

The Swoolly brand entered the market in 2018, after the Scanlan family business decided to “encapsulate functional, long-lasting garments that reflected the Australian lifestyle” — something it thought was missing in the market.

The development comes on the back of new additions to the Swoolly product range, including sweaters and coats created in house by fashion designer Sophie Brown during the COVID-19 outbreak, when trade difficulties were commonplace.

The new designs were a huge hit at Wagin Woolorama earlier this month when displayed on the cat walk in the fashion show — after which half of the products were sold.

Scanlan Wools director Emily Linke, also in charge of Swoolly retail development, said the reception at Wagin was overwhelming and exciting.

Ms Linke said the available clothing range was “ever expanding with new pieces always in production”.

“Our latest range features WA wool in our crew and V-neck sweaters, but also some gorgeous pieces made in our wool store,” she said.

“This range features a calf-length wool and cashmere blend coat and 100 per cent Merino blazer and waisted pant.

“We focus on slow fashion/classic styles, which are sustainable, able to last a lifetime, and not affected by trend cycles.

“Our sweaters are also soft, lightweight, perfect for travel (machine washable/anti crease) and allow perfect body temperature regulation.”

The new Swoolly products join a long list of available products including a baby range of clothes and blankets, socks, beanies, pants and blazers.

She said there was also a track suit in production, which had a Merino sleeve, that was going to be developed locally in a smaller batch.

Camera Icon New Swoolly products have arrived in store at Scanlan Wools. Credit: Astrid Volzke / Countryman

“As I understand it, we are WA’s only wool brand using WA wool to knit our sweaters,” Ms Linke said.

“Our latest range is designed and produced in our own wool store in Fremantle, from woolgrowers all over the state.

“We use the wool from Scanlan’s own wool growing community (straight from the sheep’s back) to make our garments.”

She said Scanlan exported greasy wool into various countries overseas and the company was in the process of setting up arrangements to export sweaters into India as well as wholesale partnerships within the domestic market.

“We are actually in the process of seeking suitable brand partners in Australia,” Ms Linke said.

She said there was some interest from local businesses in partnering up due to the range being WA designed and made.

“It’s a no-brainer for company’s stocking and selling local brands,” she said.

Scanlan Wools was established in 1986 by Peter and Margaret Scanlan.

The company now has their five daughters working in the business as well as some of their nieces and nephews and some loyal employees that have been there for about 35 years.

In an Australian first, the Scanlan’s accompanied 22 WA wool growers to India in January 2020 to visit wool mills and shawl and carpet manufacturers.

They had previously taken 20 WA wool growers to China in 2019 to “visit the world’s leading woollen mills, to experience firsthand how their wool is processed from scouring, to combing, carbonising, then spinning, knitting, dying and garment manufacturing”.

On its website, Scanlan Wools said, WA produces 71 million kg of wool per year, with more than 95 per cent of Merino wool measuring less than 19.5 micron destined for the high end fashion market.