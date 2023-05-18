The Woolmark Company has expanded its partnership with Volvo to enhance the vehicle manufacturer’s eco friendly credentials as it seeks to redefine automotive luxury in its latest fully electric range.

In 2020, Volvo Cars introduced the option of tailored wool blend upholstery into several of its models and has continued to expand its use of the fabric, including in the EX90, Volvo’s new fully electric SUV.

The whole supply chain of the upholstery is Woolmark certified and the company itself last year became a Woolmark licensee and introduced the Wool Blend Performance label prominently on its seat covers.

Volvo senior design manager Cecilia Stark said the company’s commitment to sustainability extended to the interior of its cars and that the upholstery represented a “respectful connection to natural materials”.

“At Volvo, we take customer well-being as a design starting point,” Ms Stark said.

“Introducing Woolmark-certified wool blend fabric into our car line-up is an important step in our journey to redefine automotive luxury.”

Camera Icon Volvo Cars and Woolmark have teamed up to provide customers with eco friendly and sustainable luxury interiors. Credit: supplied/Woolmark / supplied/Woolmark

As well as its eco-credentials, wool provides the upholstery with performance benefits, such as comfort and breathability, for the driver and passengers.

In winter, the seating will not feel cold — and in summer, it will not get too hot.

The Woolmark Company was included in the product development of the fabric, which is made in Europe from a blend of 30 per cent new wool and 70 per cent polyester.

Since it was founded in 1927, Volvo has grown to be one of the most respected car brands in the world with sales now in more than 100 countries.

Last year, the Swedish car manufacturer introduced Woolmark-certified wool blend fabric into several of its models.

Volvo has always been well known for its focus on the safety of its cars’ drivers and passengers.

More recently, the company has added the safety of the planet to its guiding principles with a strong commitment to sustainability.

Volvo aims for all its new cars to be fully electric by 2030 and for the company itself to become a circular business and climate-neutral by 2040.