Price movements were mixed this week for the Australian wool market.

The Australian Wool Exchange Eastern Market Indicator closed the week at 1420¢, a minimal 3¢ drop.

It was the fist sale of 2021-22 wool selling season, with 51,000 bales offered to the trade, down from the previous estimates of 55,000 bales.

The larger offering, as compared to previous weeks, had the market open on Tuesday generally softer, according to National Council of Wool Selling Brokers of Australia executive director Paul Deane.

“By the end of the week buyer demand had improved leaving the EMI stable in local currency terms,” he said.

“Despite the EMI unchanged in early trading, price moves were mixed by micron.”

Camera Icon National Council of Wool Selling Brokers of Australia executive director Paul Deane. Credit: NCWSBA

Mr Deane said the AWEX fleece wool indicators of 18 micron and finer were down 1 to 2 per cent, but Merino wool prices above 18 micron finished the week unchanged to higher.

“At the ultrafine end of the market, a line of 12.8 micron Merino fleece wool sold for 8100¢/kg greasy, the highest price at auction in more than three years,” he said.

“Pass-in rates were also mixed with Merino fleece from the Northern and Southern selling centres at around 10 per cent.

“But, pass-in rates were notably higher, greater than 20 per cent for Merino skirtings and crossbred wools in the north and at the Western Wool Market.

“For next week, there are currently 51,327 bales scheduled for auction across all three selling regions.”

Mr Deane said next week was the final sale before the annual mid-year three week recess.

“A late week move in the Australian dollar should help support the market,” he said.

“This week, the Australian dollar collapsed from a high of 75.8 US¢ on Tuesday to 74.3 US¢ by Friday morning.

“At current levels, the Australian dollar is the lowest in seven months against the US dollar.