Bushfires threatening farming communities

Lives and homes are under threat in Western Australia’s northern wheatbelt as bushfires sweep through a swathe of farming land.

For people on both sides of North West Coastal Highway south of Coronation Beach Road and Nanson-Howatharra Road from Dillistone Road to the coastline and north of Wells Road and the mouth of Oakajee River it is too late to leave.

“You must shelter before the fire arrives, as the extreme heat will kill you well before the flames reach you,” the Department of Fire and Emergency Services said in an emergency broadcast.

Residents in parts of Howatharra, Oakajee, White Peak and Bowes in the shires of Chapman Valley and Northamption, near Geraldton have been told to leave toward the town of Northampton if safe to do so.

Western Power has advised 105 homes and businesses power supply has been affected by the bushfire in Howatharra and Nabawa.

Homes in Nanson-Howatharra Road, Olsen Road, Wells Road, North West Coastal Highway and Coronation Beach Road were under threat by fire, the department warned.

“You are in danger and need to act immediately to survive,” the department said in an emergency warning.

“There is a threat to lives and homes.”

The Midwest region is home to broadacre grain cropping operations and sheep and cattle grazing.