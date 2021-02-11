Beyond the Saleyards - Prices for WA mutton shaky

There were signs of weakness in WA mutton last week with one buyer reducing the price by 10¢.

However, the top price remains 580¢ for hoggets and mutton, 720¢ for XB lambs and 700¢ for Merinos.

Katanning prices also showed some weakness with one of the larger feedlotters not in attendance.

East coast markets continue to firm. Processors are still bidding around 800¢ for lambs.

Hogget bids start at around 660¢ and mutton at 600¢.

The wool market closed last week largely unchanged. The EMI was down 6¢ to 1285¢ (978 US¢) with a pass-in rate of 9 per cent.

Goat markets have been mixed.

On the east coast, processor grids are well above 900¢ but have eased slightly in WA.

BRM lowered its bid by 30¢ to 755¢. Depot prices have fluctuated 10 to 20¢ but in general bids remain around 400¢ liveweight across the east coast.

Some cattle prices have eased over the last week.

Cows appear to be finding it tough to stay at their lofty levels.

Several buyers across the east coast lowered their prices by 10¢.

Generally, they are now back under 600¢ except for a few who have held at higher prices.

In feedlots, prices have remained firm.

Export prices have remained relatively stable with northern feeder and slaughter steers bid close to 400¢ and the buyers finding it hard to get stock even at these numbers.

Processor and feedlot market bids at the start of the week (¢/kg or $/head):

East coast processor prices: 100-day grain-fed (HGP free): steers 700¢, heifers 695¢. Grass-fed: steers 695¢, heifers 690¢. Cows 600¢. Bulls 530¢.

Queensland feedlots: Black Angus: 490¢, Black Angus British X: 480¢, Wagyu X Angus: 660¢, Flatbacks 445¢, Brahmans 435¢.

Queensland export orders: Brahman steers and bulls 380¢, bulls 380¢, heifers 360¢.

NSW feedlots (steers): Black Angus: 425¢. British, Euro X, Flat Back: 465¢, XB 445¢.

Wagyu (Queensland, liveweight): 950¢ fullblood, 900¢ purebred and F2-F3 800¢.

China export orders: Heifers (unjoined): Friesians $2100 Holstein (200+ kgs, no blood tests) $1000 -$1200. Red Angus $1300. Jersey unjoined heifers (200kg) $1200.

