The South West’s biggest livestock saleyard is being probed after allegations litres of non-compliant effluent was pumped from the facility into nearby bushland owned by the facility’s operator, infuriating residents.

The Department of Water and Environmental Regulation this week confirmed it was reviewing the licence of the Boyanup Saleyards after residents photographed what they claimed was “minimally treated cattle effluent” from waste water ponds.

The photographs were allegedly taken by residents on nearby land — owned by the saleyards’ owner-operator the WA Livestock Salesman’s Association, a joint venture between Elders and Nutrien — and provided to the department.

A DWER spokesman said it was reviewing the saleyards’ operational licence but it was important the note the disposal of waste in the matter was “not considered non-compliant”.

He said the department was engaging with WALSA on improving operations on site, including the appropriate disposal of waste, and its operational licence under the Environmental Protection Act.

It is understood the review is likely to lead to an amendment to the licence conditions to improve condition of waste management, with the spokesman saying the licence was not particularly clear regarding waste disposal.

Under its operating requirements, WALSA is allowed to dispose of liquid waste in the nearby bushland but not solids.

It is understood WALSA self-reported the incident to DWER and the waste had now been removed.

However, Shire of Capel president Doug Kitchen told media some of the waste may have not been to standard.

He said WALSA’s existing licence was due for renewal with the EPA this year, but that process had now been brought forward “in light of the recent issues”.

Mr Kitchen said more information on WALSA’s plans to upgrade its waste management at the saleyards would be made public in coming months, as part of a Capital Upgrade Management Plan set to be released for public comment.

The plan would need to be approved by the Shire of Capel, with WALSA understood to be undertaking geological surveying now to determine exactly how and when it can complete the works.

The stinking issue is the latest in a string for the Boyanup Saleyards, with farmers levelling accusations of animal welfare issues at the facility during the past two years and a lengthy delay in signing a new lease finally ending last month.

The 10-year lease extension, signed 14 months later than expected, included conditions to improve the facility involving additional shade, water and pen sizes but did not include information.

Exactly when the upgrades would take place was unclear, but it is understood additional shade is expected to be installed this year.

The Shire of Capel council endorsed the new lease for site operator, the WA Livestock Salesmen’s Association, in January last year on the condition that WALSA — a joint venture between Elders and Nutrien — fund the upgrades.

The council originally stipulated a shade sail or roofing must be erected over all pens by the summer of 2022-23 — which never eventuated — after complaints of alleged incidents of cattle suffering heat stress.

The rest of the upgrades to the ageing facility were to be outlined in a capital upgrade plan to be approved by the council before signing the lease.

WALSA chair Dean Hubbard declined to comment.