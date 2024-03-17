The long-awaited completion of the State Barrier Dog Fence’s Esperance extension is drawing closer. Once complete, the $11 million project will result in a 660km fence running from Ravensthorpe to Cape Arid National Park east of Esperance. It will be an add-on to the 1206km State Barrier Fence which runs from the Zuytdorp Cliffs north of Kalbarri through to Jerdacuttup, east of Ravensthorpe. The fence will be a welcome sight for local farmers whose flocks are threatened by wild dogs, as well as grain growers looking to protect their crops from animals such as emus. A Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development spokesperson said “significant progress” had been made on the extension in the past six months. “Works are underway for 300km of vermin-proof Ringlock fencing to be erected from where the existing fence finishes north of Ravensthorpe through to east of Esperance, of which 176km has already been completed,” the spokesperson said. “To build on this progress, every effort is being made to complete the remaining section as soon as practical, noting that it is important to secure the necessary land use agreements and heritage approvals and this takes time to do properly.” It was a slow start for the fence extension, with just 63km completed two years after the project began. The delays had garnered frustration from local farmers, many of whom had been campaigning for the fence for 20 years. The DPIRD spokesperson said the delay in the fence’s completion was a combination of factors, from heritage approvals to labour costs. “Like many infrastructure developments in WA and nationally, the project has been impacted by supply chain difficulties and price escalations for labour and materials,” they said. “There have been a number of factors that have impacted on the initial ambitious project timeframe, such as alignment and surveying needs, environmental and heritage approvals, tender and procurement complexities, and the post-COVID operating environment.” WA Agricultural Minister Jackie Jarvis had earlier said the decision to pre-purchase fencing materials had helped provide “some level of buffer” against the costs of constructing the fence. The DPIRD spokesperson said while there was no confirmed end date, the Government was working with all groups involved to complete the fence. “While it is difficult to determine a completion date, DPIRD is working with traditional owners, contractors and landholders to finalise construction of the high quality barrier fence to protect farmers’ enterprises as quickly as practicable,” they said.