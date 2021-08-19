When farmer Ash Jones talks about his community, it is hard to miss the passion that saturates every sentence spoken by the current chairperson of the Dowerin GWN7 Machinery Field Days board.

His enthusiasm for the Field Days is understandable in 2021, with a great start to the farming year and the event’s return after cancellation last year due to COVID-19 restrictions.

It makes sense that community wellbeing is a priority for someone who is at the helm of an event that is such a large part of the area’s past, present and future.

Mr Jones, his wife Tracy and his family, farm about 6000ha near Dowerin, running a flock of 3000 Merino sheep alongside a cropping operation that includes wheat, barley, lupins, vetch and, during the “right” season canola.

As a farmer, he sees many benefits to involvement on the Field Days board, even though such a commitment increases life’s workload for all who take part.

Mr Jones is comfortable wearing the mantle of leadership, and this is his second term as chairperson.

He said that he stepped back into the position in early 2019, with the intention of mentoring and fostering a new generation of leaders, people like deputy chairperson Josh Ward.

Mr Jones is described by the Dowerin GWN7 Machinery Field Days team as someone who is a passionate advocate for all community activities. He has served on many committees and sporting groups and is father to four sports-enthused boys.

With a background that reflects his community involvement and appreciation of where he lives, it is no surprise to find him on the management committee.

He said that the benefits of involvement in the Field Days operation stretched beyond those immediately visible, such as the financial impact on local community groups who benefit from the sharing of volunteer payments, and the access to a place to show agricultural industry and service during the event.

“There is no question the event serves to strengthen the community, and that it provides us with a chance to connect with others in the industry, to see the latest innovations and market updates,” Mr Jones said

“But one of the main benefits for me is that it enables face-to-face interactions, through involvement with the other members of our community,” he said.

Mr Jones said that while he was involved with sporting clubs and groups, his role with the Field Days board and committee broadened his contact with members of his own community.

“I get to work alongside people I would not normally have as much to do with,” he said. In doing so, he learnt more about others, and about himself.

Working as a team that came from “all walks of life” broadened his own perspective and gave him a greater appreciation of the abilities of others.

“There is no (social) hierarchy: it gives people the chance to shine and allows people to develop respect and pride for one another and the community they live in,” Mr Jones said.

Mr Jones said that he was constantly aware of the fact that he was lucky to be born into a farming family, and that he had been keen to pursue a life in agriculture.

There is no question the event serves to strengthen the community, and that it provides us with a chance to connect with others in the industry, to see the latest innovations and market updates.

“Other people are not as fortunate. Some people are born into farming and don’t want to farm; others want to farm and will never have the opportunity,” Mr Jones said.

“No one is better than anyone else just because they own a bit of land,” he said.

Mr Jones said that volunteers often gained more from the act than they gave.

“They get to know more about one another, they develop respect and pride for their community, while developing friendships,” Mr Jones said.

Mr Jones sees a bright future for the Field Days, saying that the current committee members regarded themselves as the custodians of the event.

He said that he saw his role as one of providing support for future leaders, nurturing the next generation of committed community members who are equally passionate about the region, its wellbeing, and the future of the Dowerin GWN7 Machinery Field Days.

“I am mentoring, and we are all working to keep it running, improve it and better our community,” Mr Jones said.

Click here to view the digital edition of the program.