Organisers of WA’s biggest sheep show are reminding visitors that face masks will be mandatory inside the sheep sheds and other indoor pavilions at this year’s Wagin Woolorama.

Both stud exhibitors and visitors to the sheep sheds — for the Merino and British and Australasian Breeds competitions — will be required to wear a mask while inside the shed, but they can take it off once outside or wandering the grounds.

The rules follow the Great Southern and Wheatbelt mask mandate which was enforced at 6pm on Thursday, January 27.

Under the requirement, masks are required for all indoor public settings.

The same rules came into play in the Peel and Perth areas on January 16.

Wagin Woolorama organisers announced in December that showgoers would also have to be double-vaccinated against COVID-19.

This includes both Woolorama and Blights Haulage Woolorama Rodeo guests, both of which will have to show proof of vaccination.

British and Australasian Breeds co-steward Josh Kippin said organisers had been making a conscious effort to remind patrons.

“People will have to wear masks in the shed this year, yes,” he said.

“We have been reminding people through the schedule but want to get the word out.”

Wagin Woolorama president Paul Powell said organisers had been working closely with Event Management WA to create Woolorama’s COVID Event Plan, which had been approved by the Department of Health and WA’s Chief Health Officer.

“Event Management WA wrote our COVID plan last year and it went well, and we’re just doing the same thing,” he said.

“The only change, I think, is the double vaccination requirement. We’re trying to put on a COVID-safe event.

“There’ll be mask wearing, of course, in high risk areas.

“But it’ll be the same thing – pay attention to the protocols, just do everybody a favour and adhere to those.”

Areas where masks will be required include the sheep sheds, poultry sheds, the Home and Lifestyle Pavilion, the Wool Pavilion, the Eric Farrow Pavilion, among others.

The Wagin Woolorama, and the rodeo, fall under Category 2 of the State Government requirements.

Wagin Woolorama attracted 20,000 people last year after narrowly avoiding the February lockdown of the Perth and Peel areas.

In 2020, it was WA’s last agricultural field day to go ahead before the State was plunged into a lengthy lockdown on March 15.

Wagin Woolorama will be held March 11 and 12.