Sunny skies sent spirits soaring at this year’s Gidgegannup Small Farm Field Day, with temperatures topping 17C and a huge array of displays, talks and exhibits setting the perfect scene for a day of family fun.

Countryman is the official media partner for the event, which attracts thousands to the Gidgegannup Showgrounds on the last Sunday each May.

More than 7500 people flooded through the gates of the event on May 29, braving the grey skies to be rewarded with a day full of family fun which also included the annual WA Honey Festival and inaugural WA Olive Festival.

There was a huge showing of patrons from the Perth metropolitan area and the Perth Hills, as well as plenty of visitors from the Wheatbelt — particuarly from nearby areas including Clackline and Bakers Hill.

The carpark was full by mid-morning and a steady stream of visitors made their way through the gates between 9am and 4.30pm, with many exhibitors reporting a second wave of crowds about 3pm.

Gidgegannup Small Farm Field Day president Jennifer Kent described it as a perfect day, buoyed by sunny skies and temperatures ranging from 13C to 17C during the event.

“I spoke to a lot of people and the atmosphere was just fabulous, everyone was happy,” she said.

“The weather was just perfect, the sun was shining most of the day and allowing people to move between all of the exhibitors about 80 exhibitors.

“The Honey Festival and Olive Festival really contributed to the event, the whole showgrounds was taken up from one side to the other… it is a huge drawcard to be able to have those two festivals there.”

WA Olive Festival coordinator Vincenzo Velletri said the event was “very nice and very busy”, including an olive oil competition, producer displays, oil and olive tasting, and more.

A few food truck cancellations — due to COVID-19 — proved to be a good thing for those that did come to the event, with a huge range of food still on offer and some vendors selling out by 3pm.

The event is popular with families, with children aged 16 and under able to enter for free.

Next year’s Gidgegannup Small Farm Field Day will be held on May 28.