WA-based horticulturist Faye Arcaro, the co-host of the weekly “Let’s Talk Gardening” radio program, will present “Fascinated by Fungi” at this year’s Gidgegannup Small Farm Field Day. Mrs Arcaro will be covering what different fungi look like, how they grow and where and when to find them. Her talk aims to give gardeners a better understanding of the importance of fungi and how it is essential for soil health and sustainable food production. Self-confessed as “obsessed” with fungi and its different forms, Mrs Arcaro will also be covering organisms mistaken for fungi such as slime mould. She said her presentation would help people learn how to photograph fungi so they can identify what is in their garden or what they may come across when walking in the bush. With thousands of varieties of fungi in WA and more being identified all the time, Mrs Arcaro said it was important people were aware most of them were not edible. She said once people started looking at the different species that were in their garden and the environment around them, a whole new world would open up. “It is like being a child and going to the beach and finding shells,” Mrs Arcaro said. “There is a lot to discover when you get down and really start looking. “Going for a walk in places such as the forest in Pemberton is fascinating, fungi like witches fingers, fairy caps, bird’s nest, coral; there are so many colours once you start seeing fungi popping up everywhere.” Mrs Arcaro said she had been finding and identifying fungi on her four-acre property in Jandakot for the past 20 years. She said photographing the different species she has found over the years had become an obsession. “You forget all your worries when you’re out walking in the bush and start looking for fungi,” Mrs Arcaro said. “Instead of removing and cleaning up logs in your garden, leave them to observe. They create a habitat for all sorts of species; fungi is just one part of the ecosystem. “Even your vege garden provides a habitat for fungi. You need to get up very early to see some of the species present there because they disappear in the warmth of the day.” Mrs Arcaro said looking for different fungi with children was a great way to get them interested in the world around them. “Children have really good eyes; going for a bushwalk and looking for and identifying fungi can be fascinating,” she said. Having the skill to recognise both good and bad fungi in soil can appeal to many small landholders, with the benefits of good fungi ranging from unlocking essential plant nutrients to protecting plants from harmful bacteria or insects.