A major new attraction at this year’s Newdegate Machinery Field Days will be a large-scale public mural by renowned WA artist Jacob ‘Shakey’ Butler, who will paint the piece live during the two-day event. The mural, set to span 14 metres wide by 2.4 metres high, will be installed on the limestone wall near the Family Interest and Display Pavilion, and will celebrate Newdegate’s rich heritage. Drawing inspiration from the community’s 100 Years of Newdegate history book, Butler’s artwork will depict key moments and milestones in the town’s past. He plans to start work on August 20 and finish the painting during Field Days on September 3 and 4. Butler’s mural has been co-funded by the Field Days’ newest major partners, AFGRI Lake Grace and Community Bank Kulin, with the latter’s chair looking forward to watching the mural come to life at the bank’s exhibitor site opposite the pavilion wall. “It will be fantastic to see someone as highly skilled as Shakey working during the event,” said Community Bank Kulin chair Brad Smoker, whose organisation is a major sponsor of the mural project and the Field Days. “And for future events, the mural will sit right opposite where we set up our display — so it ties in really well.” Butler — who is based in Dunsborough after previously living in Fremantle, Quindanning and in a van travelling Australia — is well known for his vibrant, large-scale works that often reflect the history and spirit of the communities he paints in. His distinctive style blends realistic depictions with dynamic imagery, capturing the essence of local culture and stories. “My goal is to take people on a journey of the history of the town and how it led to the Field Days,” he said. “It will be a panoramic leading with pioneers opening up the settlement... and go through clearing the land, creating the railway, to the community crop and expanding the community crop... and ultimately to the Field Days.” With a deep connection to regional areas, Butler’s murals have become an iconic feature in more than 15 country towns across WA — including at Northam, Kulin, Boddington, and York — making art accessible and bringing a burst of colour to public spaces. Butler said he had put forward a concept for the Field Days board to approve, capturing both the spirit of Field Days and the story of Newdegate. “I find the realest, most authentic people are from the country... you can learn so much from regional people,” he said. “One thing that stood out to me, was that the majority of people who got me involved with mural projects were female. “I have been amazed at how many hats the women in regional communities wear. It has been a repeated pattern, and it has blown me away... the females in the town act in such a maternal way towards their communities.” Born in Perth, Butler spent four years of his childhood in the Goldfields — “living in a donga, on a mine site” — before his family moved to Kalgoorlie until he was eight years old. His wife, Ange, was born in Perth but grew up on a small farm in Quindanning. The couple have two daughters, Sienna, 6, and Sadie, 3. Ange — a professional photographer — has been contracted as the official snapper for this year’s Field Days, with both believing it is important to document regional communities and events “for future generations”. “I loved growing up in and around the bush... and regional WA,” Mr Butler said. Inspired by Butler’s involvement, the Field Days committee has launched a new farm mural competition for those keen to get creative on a bigger canvas. Sponsored by Community Bank Kulin, the competition replaces the previous sculpture trail and invites participants to paint murals on permanent surfaces on their farms. Farm mural entrants can compete in two categories — Youth (15 and under) and Open (for individuals, families, or teams of any age). Murals must be at least two square metres and can be painted on any permanent farm structure. The mural and competition reflect this year’s theme, ‘Ag is You’, which celebrates the universal connection between people and agriculture — whether they’re producers, suppliers, or consumers. This year’s Newdegate Machinery Field Days will be held September 3 and 4.