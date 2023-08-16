There’s always plenty of jaw-dropping machinery on display at the Mingenew Midwest Expo, but McIntosh & Son’s new 24m-long Morris Quantum tillage bar took the cake this year. McIntosh & Son scooped the award for best machinery display, and despite showcasing a “yardful” of equipment, Geraldton branch manager Craig Adjuk had no doubt what got his team over the line. “This year we exhibited, for the first time, Morris’ new Quantum, which would be a first for the field day circuit,” he said. “We think it’s something that’s pretty innovative and will just grow on the success of the existing Quantums that have been out on the market for a few years now.” It was the first time the beast had been exhibited at a WA field day, so naturally it attracted plenty of interest from those keen to get a closer look. “Farmers have been able to come and see the structure and strength of it, and the quality of the build of the product,” Mr Adjuk said. McIntosh & Son’s Morris national product manager Duncan Murdoch said the seeding bar had seen “good interest” with the one on display already sold. “People have been waiting for about five years for it to be available on the market,” he said. Mr Murdoch said everything was the same as the previous Morris models except for the middle section, which had been designed to carry the extra weight and hold up to the added pressure during operation. “The strength and construction of the bar has exceeded our expectations,” he said, adding that the bar would be displayed at all WA field days this year. McIntosh & Son is the Expo’s official naming rights sponsor — an arrangement that looks set to continue for the foreseeable future. “We’ve been here a long time, but as major sponsor, this would be about our eighth year now,” Mr Adjuk said. “We enjoy it and we have good support from the local community.” The McIntosh & Son Mingenew Midwest Expo was held on August 9 and 10 at the town oval.