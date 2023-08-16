Mingenew Midwest Expo: Local sheep dog wins top title

A local farmer has taken home $500 to make it a hat-trick at the Mingenew Midwest Expo Amateur Working Dog Competition.

Sheep dogs were a crowd favourite at the Expo, with a ute load of kelpie puppies receiving lots of attention across the two day show on August

The Amateur Working Dog Competition was held at the Elders Livestock Arena, supported by Midland Stockyards and Geoff Cosgrove and family who supplied the sheep, drew all ages as five handlers and nine sheep dogs were put to the test on day two of the Expo.

Mingenew farmer Paul Starick, and his six-year-old dog Jess, won the top prize of $500 with 83 points out of 100.

Mr Starick said it was the third time he had won the event at Mingenew — but he “didn’t expect to win” this year.

“The competition is all a bit of fun,” he said.

“It’s about bragging rights mainly.”

Mr Starick said in the past he had also won the Badgingarra Sheep Dog Trials twice.

At second place, and $300 prize winner at Mingenew, was Dandaragan-based Bec Martin with her 10-year-old dog Tiges on 78 points.

Ms Martin had run four dogs in the competition, which paid off with the placing.

Carnamah wheat and sheep farmer Simon Brandenburg took home third prize of $200 with his six-year-old dog Bill, on 69 points.

Elders Mingenew livestock agent Ross Tyndale-Powell said the competition had received “a good turnout” with entries from Dandaragan to Mingenew.

“It was all made possible with the help of the Cosgroves and Midland Stockyards,” Mr Tyndale-Powell said.

“Not to mention Nigel and Joan Armstrong from Gidgegannup who came along — Nigel being the judge.”

He said having nine dogs in the competition was a good sign of things to come and he encouraged others to join in next year.