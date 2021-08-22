There’s a new man taking on one of the most important jobs at the Newdegate Machinery Field Days, but he’s feeling confident it will all go well.

Local farmer Matt Lloyd has taken on the job of oval co-ordinator in a year when exhibitors are lining up to display their wares after last year’s event hiatus.

The job was previously held by stalwart Russell Bishop, who has retired from both oval co-ordination and farming.

Mr Lloyd joked that he had bought part of Mr Bishop’s farm and in turn adopted his role as oval co-ordinator.

“The role involves organising the sites on the Newdegate Football Oval, the food court area and the walkway near the machinery area,” Mr Lloyd said.

“The main thing will be making sure exhibitors are happy during the event.”

“We mark out the oval before the event and need to make sure we don’t hit any of the sprinklers.”

Mr Lloyd said exhibitors were “keen to get back into it” after last year’s event was mothballed by COVID-19 restrictions.

“We have had good numbers, most people are returning exhibitors but there are a few new ones,” he said.

“Some have been to other field days and are doing a full circuit in WA this year.”

Amongst the returning visitors are a range of companies selling boats and jetskis, who were returning to the field days for the first time in years after plentiful rain.

“There are a lot of farmers keen to get out on the lakes,” Mr Lloyd said.

It’s Mr Lloyd’s first official role with the Newdegate Machinery Field Days, aside from organising a ‘Beaut Ute’ competition about 20 years ago.

