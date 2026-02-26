Woolorama will conduct the inaugural Young Judges Grain Competition this year to benefit the future of the industry and educate the next generation of grains industry people.

Its part of the Woolorama Young Judges Championships competition that includes parading and or judging of cattle, sheep, wool, and now grains which will name an overall winner based on most points.

Woolorama competition steward Paula Carroll said the Royal Agricultural Society of WA had requested that the new and exciting competition be included in the young judging component of the show.

“It was developed to support and encourage the next generation of Australia’s grain industry professionals by providing practical handling experience in grain assessment and classification,” she said.

“During the competition, participants will work in a series of grain inspection stations where they will assess grain samples using industry-recognised standards.

“This assessment includes identifying grain types and varieties, and evaluating quality factors such as moisture levels, screenings, foreign material, weather damage, and defects.”

Ms Carroll said competitors, 15-25 years-of-age would be required to rank the samples from highest to lowest quality and record their reasons for their decisions.

“Marks will be awarded for accuracy, consistency, and the ability to correctly apply industry grading standards,” she said.

“It was designed to test technical knowledge, but also develop observation skills, critical thinking, and confidence in making commercial quality assessments, as well as public speaking.

“We welcome Demeter Grains as a new sponsor to Woolorama coming on board to support this competition.”

Ms Carroll said Demeter Grains was keen to demonstrate commitment to and development of the future of the industry as a leading exporter of high-quality grains, pulses, and oilseeds from Australia.

“We are grateful for their support,” she said.

“By introducing grain judging, Woolorama continues its strong focus on agriculture education, skills training, and building clear pathways from community involvement into industry careers.

“We look forward to welcoming young competitors from across the WA region.”